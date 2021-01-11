See and feel it all: Panasonic introduces JZ2000, its flagship OLED TV for 2021

Perfect for audiences and gamers who prefer a frictionless experience, the JZ2000 eliminates the guesswork of finding ideal settings for a variety of content. It features a new AI-driven processor that automatically identifies and optimizes the content being played for ideal picture and sound so audiences always enjoy a high-quality experience without having to adjust settings manually.

The addition of side-firing speakers, to Panasonic's unique use of upward-firing speakers, also delivers outstanding surround sound, enhancing films, sports, and the gaming experience. Its surround sound performance, together with Panasonic's custom modified OLED panel, which delivers significantly better peak and average brightness levels, makes the JZ2000 a one-box powerhouse.

"The JZ2000 is a symbol of what we at Panasonic want to achieve," said Yasushi Murayama, Executive of Product Strategy for Panasonic's Visual and Sound Business Unit. "Building on the superb accuracy which makes Panasonic's TVs ideal for watching films, we are further improving the experience in other areas such as gaming too. Through the use of AI, we want our viewers enjoy the best picture and sound settings automatically. Our aim is simply to support our customers to really, truly experience their favorite contents. Whether they are into films, games, sports, or something else, we want them to enjoy heightened visual and aural experiences which leave them feeling happy and satisfied."

HCX PRO AI PROCESSOR AND AUTO AI MODE

The JZ2000 will include an all-new processor, the HCX Pro AI, which delivers an optimum experience by accurately detecting what the viewer is watching and automatically adjusting picture and sound quality.

The HCX Pro AI processor identifies in real time the content being played by analyzing the picture every second. The AI processing enclave within the processor compares what the viewer is watching to a library of learned content in order to automatically optimize picture and sound quality.

For example, if the JZ2000 detects a user is watching football, it adjusts the picture quality to make the grass more life-like and the players more realistic, while also automatically adjusting the sound to make it feel like the viewer is right there inside the stadium. Alternately, if the television detects that a user is watching a film, it dials in the most accurate colors and, based decades of Hollywood collaborations and expertise, adjusts the picture quality to give a more cinematic experience.

GAMING ENHANCEMENTS

The powerful HCX Pro AI processor also significantly reduces latency when gaming. Latency, also known to as 'input lag', refers to the delay between pressing a button on a gaming controller and that action being displayed on screen. Latency in the JZ2000 is one of the lowest the industry for an OLED TV and is the result of significant engineering enhancements by Panasonic. This latency improvement is a key component of the JZ2000's 'Game Mode Extreme', which includes:

Low latency

Support for HDMI 2.1 variable refresh rate (VRR) and high frame rate (HFR)

A dedicated picture mode for gaming ("game mode")

Support for HDMI Signal Power Link, which will improve the experience and ease of using Panasonic TVs with CEC non-supported devices like old Set Top Boxes or PCs

'Game Mode Extreme' delivers a smooth gaming experience for professional and amateur gamers alike.

AUDIO ENHANCEMENTS

The JZ2000 pushes the boundaries of what is possible in an all-in-one package that delivers an amazing sound experience in addition to stunning picture quality.

The JZ2000 includes side-firing speakers in addition to upward firing speakers, which were featured on the JZ2000's predecessor. This speaker combination, known as 360° Soundscape Pro, is capable of delivering Dolby Atmos immersive audio experiences. The multiple built-in upward-firing, side-firing, and front-firing speaker units produce a spatial soundstage with Dolby Atmos content.

The addition of more speakers allows the JZ2000 to convey directional sounds better than ever before, providing viewers with a realistic immersion experience. Powerful and dynamic outputs are complemented by a powerful bass, creating a total sound system developed with the support of engineers from Panasonic's acclaimed audio brand, Technics, making it "Tuned by Technics".

CUSTOM OLED PANEL

Like its predecessor, the JZ2000 features Panasonic's proprietary Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel, propelling it ahead of other OLEDs in the market when it comes to brightness.

The bespoke Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel has been exclusively customized by Panasonic research and development engineers, resulting in even greater control of picture quality. Compared to standard OLED TVs, the Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel delivers higher peak and average brightness levels resulting in increased dynamic range.

TUNED IN HOLLYWOOD AND FORMAT SUPPORT

The new JZ2000 OLED represents the combination of Panasonic's technical accuracy, knowhow and engineering with the color-tuning skills of Stefan Sonnenfeld, founder and CEO of Company 3, a trusted collaborator of some of the world's best filmmakers. Sonnenfeld is among a handful of leading artists who has championed the power of color grading to tell stories and communicate emotion. Described by NPR as a "da Vinci of the movies," Sonnenfeld has applied his skills as a colorist to many of the most acclaimed and popular features of the past decade: A Star is Born, Wonder Woman, Man of Steel, Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World, 300 and many more. Like many other leading colorists, he uses Panasonic OLED screens as large-format client reference monitors in his daily workflow.

The JZ2000 supports a very wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, Filmmaker Mode, and HLG Photo, the still image format which brings still photography into the HDR world. For Filmmaker Mode specifically, Panasonic has added its original "Intelligent Sensing," which dynamically adjusts the picture based on ambient light levels.

Dolby Vision IQ extends the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR by intelligently optimizing picture quality experiences for viewers regardless of ambient light or content type – all without consumers picking up their remote.

The JZ2000 also supports HDR10+ Adaptive feature which dynamically adapts HDR content to the room lighting conditions of the viewing area, maintaining creative intent in any condition whether dark or bright without any loss of detail or contrast.

MY HOME SCREEN 6.0 ENHANCEMENTS

The JZ2000 features the latest iteration of Panasonic's popular smart TV OS, My Home Screen 6.0. The new version delivers considerable usability enhancements:

"My Scenery" allows viewers to choose a selection of restful images and videos, or set their own, to reflect any mood or time of day—perfect for mindfulness sessions or preparing for bed. In addition to photos from LUMIX CLUB which highlight the beauty of Japan , Panasonic also collaborated with LoungeV Studio (www.loungev.com) to provide viewers with the most beautiful videos to encourage rest and relaxation.

, Panasonic also collaborated with LoungeV Studio (www.loungev.com) to provide viewers with the most beautiful videos to encourage rest and relaxation. Dual Bluetooth Connection permits sound transmission to two separate Bluetooth devices simultaneously, meaning, for example, two people can listen to a film late at night via Bluetooth headphones without disturbing others.

The menu interface has been improved to allow quick access to the most commonly used picture, sound, and other settings.

The JZ2000 also supports major voice services built-in, allowing users to operate some key TV functions using just their voice.

Distribution of the JZ2000 is not yet finalized for the US market.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com.

Connect with Panasonic Consumer Electronics:

Instagram, Facebook

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

www.panasonic.com

