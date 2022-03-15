SEE THE WORLD THROUGH SOUND: W HOTELS X CERCLE TO HOST LIVE PERFORMANCES AT SOME OF THE MOST BREATHTAKING PLACES ON EARTH

Series Kicked Off at W Goa and Jatayu Earth's Center in Kerala; Next Stop is Petra, Jordan with a Cercle Records Experience at W Amman

BETHESDA, Md., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let the music move you. W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces a collaboration with Cercle , the renowned French music media company known for producing some of the most jaw-dropping performances ever staged. Through a series of livestreamed concerts, exclusive moments, and Cercle Records parties at and around W Hotels across the globe, W and Cercle will celebrate the compelling, emotional connection between music and travel.

W Amman

"Music is a universal language and powerful source of memory," said Carly Van Sickle, Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, W Hotels. "It can instantly transport you back to a time and place, which is why sound has always been such an important part of the W Hotels experience. As the world opens up, we're excited to team with the visionaries at Cercle to inspire people to travel, dance together and explore the world once more."

From the Great Pyramids of Giza to a hot air balloon above Cappadocia and Glacier 3000 in the Swiss Alps, Cercle honors cultural heritage sites and landmarks through electronic music and video. W and Cercle will continue this legacy by celebrating five W destinations throughout 2022. At each stop, Cercle will stage one of their iconic livestreams at a cultural landmark, with W playing host to an in-person party at a nearby W Hotel.

The World is Our Stage: The W Hotels x Cercle Lineup

W Hotels x Cercle Soundtrack: W Goa + Jatayu Earth ' s Center, Kerala, India

W Hotels x Cercle launched the series on March 5 with a Cercle Records Live Experience on the breathtaking beaches of W Goa. Artists included Colyn , Teho, W Goa Music Curator Ayush Avo, and Cercle Duo Phil & Derek. On March 7, a set by Colyn was livestreamed from Jatayu Earth's Center in Kerala, India - a park which sits 1200 feet above sea level and features the world's largest bird sculpture, a representation of the Hindu demi-god Jatayu who took the form of an eagle. The livestreamed performance can be viewed here .

W Hotels x Cercle Soundtrack: W Amman + Petra, Jordan

Today, W Hotels x Cercle announce they are heading to Jordan for a livestreamed performance by Bedouin at the archaeological wonder of Petra on March 21. That evening, W Amman will play host to a Cercle Records Live Experience featuring performances by Bedouin and Sebastien Leger. A Cercle Story with Emmit Fenn will be filmed atop the W Amman helipad two days later and livestreamed. For event tickets or to book a stay at W Amman, click here .

W Hotels x Cercle Soundtrack: ?, ?, ?

As with all Cercle shows, things are kept under wraps until several weeks before the music starts. The final three W Hotel destinations, cultural landmarks, and performers will be announced through both brands' social media channels as well as on the W Hotels website.

For more information and to reserve your once-in-a-lifetime musical journey with W Hotels, please visit theangle.whotels.com/cercle . All Cercle performances are livestreamed on Facebook ­ @cerclemusic and Twitch @cerclemusic; relive all performances on Cercle ' s YouTube channel . Stay up-to-date with the latest and find exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on Instagram at @whotels and @cerclemusic. For more information, visit w-hotels.marriott.com and cercle.io.

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold, 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels has redefined hospitality for over two decades, breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign stands. With nearly 60 hotels around the globe, detail-driven design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing, signature Living Rooms create an experience that is often imitated but never matched. Dynamic and invigorating, the brand celebrates each travelers' desire to uncover the destination through a lens that is distinctly W. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com

About Cercle

Cercle is a media company dedicated to promoting artists and venues through exceptional production in order to raise awareness around art, cultural heritage, and great sceneries via two mediums: music and video. Every other Monday, one artist plays an hour-long set in a unique setting, followed by an interview via Facebook Live and Twitch. Cercle has already collaborated with cultural destinations such as the Eiffel Tower, the great pyramids of Giza, Château de Chambord, Griffith Observatory and more.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.