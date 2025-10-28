The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Unveils Summer 2027 Itineraries in the Mediterranean & Northern Europe

From the Greek Isles to the Norwegian fjords, the new itineraries aboard Evrima and Ilma invite guests to explore Europe's most captivating coastlines with the intimacy, service, and enriching experiences of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection today announced its summer 2027 Mediterranean and Northern Europe itineraries aboard Evrima and Ilma, now open for reservations. Sailing from April through October, the season introduces 50 new voyages that explore the beauty, history, and culture of Europe's celebrated coastlines. Each itinerary pairs marquee cities with lesser-traveled ports, offering extended time ashore and curated excursions that bring each destination to life.

The season will introduce 12 new ports of call across France, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Spain, and Italy, further expanding the brand's footprint while maintaining its boutique approach to discovery at sea. Highlights include La Rochelle, France, with its charming harbor and medieval architecture, and Zadar, Croatia, where sunset sail-aways pass the famed Sea Organ, an architectural work that transforms the movement of the waves into music. In Northern Europe, additions such as Aarhus, Denmark, and Travemünde, Germany deepen Baltic and North Sea itineraries, while San Sebastián, Santander, and A Coruña showcase the diverse traditions of northern Spain.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection also introduces Tilbury, London as a new turnaround port, providing convenient access from the city center for voyages across Northern Europe. In the Adriatic, all sailings will call on Dubrovnik with frequent visits to Kotor, creating more opportunities to highlight the region's historic architecture and dramatic fjord-like landscapes. Across the Greek Isles, voyages will increase with additional four- to seven-night itineraries designed for flexible, curated escapes. Ports such as Piran and Nafplio set the stage for unhurried days, with Marina time for leisurely seawater swims and an array of water activities.

"Our summer 2027 itineraries highlight The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's vision of travel at sea, where craftsmanship, meaningful experiences, and legendary service come together to create unforgettable journeys," said Ernesto Fara, President of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "With the season introducing several first-time calls, the voyages invite deeper exploration and connection with the culture, history, and beauty of the Mediterranean and Northern Europe."

Curated shore experiences continue to invite guests to explore each destination with insider access and cultural depth. In Bordeaux, a private lunch unfolds in the grandeur of an illustrious château, while in Porto, a guided stroll through charming streets leads to priority entry at Livraria Lello, paired with tastings of regional specialties that illuminate Portugal's history. Across the Mediterranean, adventures range from off-roading to Mount Etna followed by a mountainside wine estate visit, to a sky-to-cellar helicopter journey soaring above Mallorca's Serra de Tramuntana before landing for a picturesque tasting at an organic gravity-flow winery. Select Aegean itineraries delve in the timeless culture of Ephesus and the seasonal bounty of the village of Caferli, while in Northern Europe, extended time in the fjords allows for scenic sailing and unhurried exploration ashore.

Summer 2027 Highlights Aboard Evrima:

July 19, 2027 | 9-Night London to Copenhagen

Sail from London to Norway's legendary fjords, where natural drama takes center stage. Begin in Haugesund, gateway to the Hardangerfjord region, then continue to Olden, nestled deep within Nordfjord. Explore Ålesund with its remarkable Art Nouveau architecture, before entering Geirangerfjord, a UNESCO wonder of cascading waterfalls and sheer cliffs. Explore the historic heart of fjord country in Bergen, then sail to Denmark for Aarhus's striking modern art scene. Conclude your odyssey in Copenhagen, Scandinavia's celebrated capital of design and culture.

August 20, 2027 | 5-Night Reykjavik Round Trip

Make the most of Iceland's long summer light on this circumnavigation of the north. From Reykjavik, sail to Grundarfjörður, where the perfect cone of Kirkjufell rises above the bay. Continue to Ísafjörður, set deep within the Westfjords, then Akureyri, gateway to geothermal pools and volcanic landscapes. Cross the Arctic Circle before returning to Reykjavik, where glaciers, geysers, and a final northern sunset await.

2027 Summer Voyage Highlights Aboard Ilma:

May 13, 2027 | 4-Night Athens Round Trip

A short getaway rich in history and culture, this round-trip Athens sailing first arrives to Mykonos, with easy access to nearby Delos, a UNESCO World Heritage site heralded as the sacred birthplace of Apollo. In Kuşadası, Turkey, walk the marble streets of ancient Ephesus, one of the best-preserved classical cities in the world. Back to Greece, on Patmos, visit the Cave of the Apocalypse, where St. John is said to have written the Book of Revelation, before returning to Athens and its epic Acropolis.

August 24, 2027 | 7-Night Rome Round Trip

Circle south from Rome on a voyage rich with Italian flavors. A sailing day delivers you to Trapani, home to Sicily's pink flamingo population, Marsala wines, and medieval Erice. Spend a day swimming, kayaking, and paddleboarding off the coast of Malta's Gozo before continuing to Siracusa to tour its baroque piazzas. Sail the Strait of Messina to arrive in Lipari for an Aeolian Islands interlude, with harbor front strolls and gelato by the sea. Amalfi's lemon groves and tiled domes end the journey before your return to Rome.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection features all-suite accommodations with private ocean-view terraces, spacious lounging areas, and personalized service with among the highest employee-to-guest ratios at sea. Memorable moments ashore are complemented by world-class amenities on board, including diverse dining concepts led by celebrated chefs, rejuvenating treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, and the yacht's signature Marina, offering direct access to the sea for leisurely swimming and exhilarating water sports. With itineraries designed to include marquee ports as well as hidden harbors, each voyage balances enriching discovery, leisure, and space for genuine connection.

Reservations for summer 2027 Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages are now open. For more information on the itineraries, please visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com .

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection redefines luxury at sea, seamlessly blending the legendary service and refined amenities of The Ritz-Carlton® with the freedom and elegance of yachting. Offering bespoke voyages across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, and Alaska, the collection provides exclusive access to sought-after and hidden destinations, paired with serene accommodations, unparalleled onboard experiences, and curated excursions ashore that ignite curiosity and discovery at every turn.

The collection's inaugural yacht, Evrima, launched in October 2022, measures 624 feet and features 149 airy suites with private ocean-view terraces, accommodating up to 298 guests in an intimate and elegant ambiance. Ilma, the second superyacht, debuted in September 2024, spanning 790 feet and showcasing 224 spacious, light-filled accommodations for up to 448 guests, cultivating an extraordinary experience on the water. Luminara, which set sail in July 2025, continues this legacy, introducing new itineraries to both iconic cities and secluded harbors.

Each yacht reflects contemporary craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, boasting some of the highest employee-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios at sea. Guests enjoy highly personalized service, world-class dining, The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, a signature marina connecting them directly to the ocean, and an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication, fostering connection throughout the journey. Private charter options are also available for fully tailored and unforgettable moments. For more information, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.

