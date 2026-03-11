Seedtag Launches Liz Agent, the Agentic AI Platform for Faster, Smarter Media Strategy

New conversational interface transforms planning, decision-making and campaign activation rooted in Seedtag's proprietary Neuro-Contextual intelligence

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag, the global Neuro-Contextual advertising company, today announced the launch of Liz Agent, an agentic AI Platform designed to optimize media planning and campaign activation for brands and agencies. By leveraging Seedtag's Neuro-Contextual data, the Liz Agent acts as an end-to-end consultant, giving campaigns greater depth and personalization by uncovering real-time insights, sophisticated audience mapping, and deep competitive analysis. Liz Agent allows Seedtag's clients to move efficiently from brief to action, streamlining every stage of the media planning phase and ensuring that strategies can easily be activated across Seedtag's global inventory.

Seedtag Introduces Liz Agent

As the creator of Neuro-Contextual Advertising, Seedtag decodes real-time interest, emotion, and intent to make context the foundation of planning and activation. Powered by Seedtag's proprietary Neuro-Contextual intelligence engine, Liz Agent now acts as a strategic conversational interface for Seedtag clients, combining research, analysis, and execution into a single, connected experience. Rather than simply retrieving information. Liz Agent maximizes all elements of the campaign, including targeting, creative, and message-angle recommendations, to deliver context-rich insights aligned with specific campaign goals, closing the loop between planning and action.

"Liz Agent represents a major step forward in how our clients can interact with Seedtag's intelligence and use it to think through and strategize their campaigns," said Kartal Goksel, CTO of Seedtag. "AI has always been part of our DNA. By leveraging agentic AI, we are allowing clients to plan and activate campaigns via natural conversation with Liz, empowering better media planning and faster execution. The Liz agent ensures that every strategic recommendation we make is backed by the most relevant Neuro-Contextual data available."

Liz Agent is built on a sophisticated multi-agent orchestration engine that harmonizes state-of-the-art Large Language Models (LLMs) with Seedtag's exclusive data, tools, and deep domain expertise. This architecture transforms Liz Agent into a specialized strategic partner through four core pillars:

Direct Integration with Seedtag's Proprietary Data: This ensures all recommendations are grounded in exclusive Neuro-Contextual intelligence rather than generic AI knowledge, delivering recommendations based on verified Seedtag data.

Liz doesn't wait for a brief. She uses network-level analysis to monitor the open web and Seedtag's knowledge base to uncover proactive opportunities, cultural pulses and competitive insights, turning intelligence into action.

: Liz doesn't wait for a brief. She uses network-level analysis to monitor the open web and Seedtag's knowledge base to uncover proactive opportunities, cultural pulses and competitive insights, turning intelligence into action. Conversational Interface: Its conversational layer redefines campaign activation, allowing brands to move from intelligence to execution through a simple, natural conversation.

Liz Agent closes the loop between planning and execution. Strategies developed through conversation can be instantly activated across Seedtag's global inventory.

"We are entering a new era where agents are the primary interface to intelligence," Brian Gleason, CEO of Seedtag said. "Liz Agent is how we put Seedtag's AI directly into the hands of our clients, enabling them to interact with Liz through a natural conversation. It's a major step forward in our mission to bring Liz to the world, empowering brands and agencies to build advertising rooted in human understanding, not surveillance."

Seedtag clients can already benefit from the Liz Agent, gaining access to deeper insights and driving more effective campaign planning and execution from day one.

About Seedtag

Seedtag is the creator of Neuro-Contextual Advertising. Applying Liz, the company's proprietary AI built on neuroscience, Seedtag decodes real-time interest, emotion, and intent to deliver relevant, privacy-first advertising across CTV, video, and the open web. Seedtag's Contextual OS makes context the foundation of modern planning, helping brands build deeper connections that drive performance, while empowering publishers to maximize the value of quality content.

Founded in 2014, Seedtag is headquartered in New York City and Madrid, with a global team of 700+ professionals across EMEA, LATAM, North America, and APAC.

