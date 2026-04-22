Seedtag Revolutionizes Media Planning and Activation with the Launch of NeuroX

NeuroX brings built-in intelligence to programmatic infrastructure, unlocking incremental reach and stronger outcomes across web and CTV

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag, the global Neuro-Contextual advertising company, today announced the launch of NeuroX, Seedtag's Neuro-Contextual Exchange, representing a move toward the new foundation for media planning and activation that enables unseen levels of scale and precision.

Seedtag NeuroX

NeuroX was built on Seedtag's proprietary AI, Liz - developed over more than a decade - making every impression across Seedtag's global network of over 30,000 premium publishers and broadcasters addressable via Neuro-Contextual targeting. This depth of understanding enables connections across content environments that share the same emotional tone and intent, even when surface-level similarities aren't apparent.

"Media planning has been constrained by infrastructure that was never designed to understand how the mind contextualizes content," said Brian Gleason, CEO of Seedtag. "As identity signals break down, that limitation becomes impossible to ignore. NeuroX embeds Seedtag's Neuro-Contextual AI directly into the exchange so every impression is understood before it's traded. That allows us to partner with agencies in a fundamentally different way: using neuroscience to revolutionize how audiences are identified, planned, and reached."

As signal loss accelerates and the ecosystem becomes increasingly complex, buyers are finding it harder to consistently reach addressable audiences within premium environments using identity-based approaches. NeuroX addresses this structural challenge by embedding interest, emotion, and intent signals directly into the exchange, ensuring every impression is fully decoded and understood before it becomes available for activation. This revolutionizes media planning and activation, providing a new, consistent targeting layer across web and CTV environments with incremental, addressable reach to audiences that identity-based strategies are missing.

NeuroX likewise delivers measurable advantages across the ecosystem:

For agencies : NeuroX makes premium inventory targetable through Neuro-Contextual intelligence, unlocking addressable reach that current SSP infrastructure can't deliver. Agencies maintain the flexibility to integrate their own data and preferred identifiers to further refine activation.

: NeuroX makes premium inventory targetable through Neuro-Contextual intelligence, unlocking addressable reach that current SSP infrastructure can't deliver. Agencies maintain the flexibility to integrate their own data and preferred identifiers to further refine activation. For publishers : NeuroX makes previously untargetable inventory addressable by providing interest, emotion, and intent signals, driving yield from impressions that were effectively invisible to buyers.

: NeuroX makes previously untargetable inventory addressable by providing interest, emotion, and intent signals, driving yield from impressions that were effectively invisible to buyers. For brands: Ads activated through NeuroX's Neuro-Contextual matching drive stronger engagement than standard contextual approaches, aligning creative with the emotional and intentional context of the content.

The launch of NeuroX marks a shift in how Seedtag works with agencies. Rather than a single activation model, the platform provides flexible access to the same Neuro-Contextual targeting layer through managed service, curated supply paths, or open marketplace activation within existing DSPs. This allows agencies to engage with NeuroX in a way that aligns with their operating model, while maintaining consistency in how impressions are understood and valued.

"Seedtag has emerged as one of the most scaled omnichannel exchanges." said Chris Kane, Founder of Jounce Media. "The combination of Seedtag's strength in the web category and Beachfront's strength in the CTV category positions the combined platform as a major source of premium supply."

"NeuroX helps us better align revenue with the true value of our content," said Dustin Park, AVP Programmatic Strategy & Ad Product of Penske Media Corporation. "That translates into higher yield, more competitive demand, and a more resilient monetization model at a moment of rapid change in the industry."

"Most supply today still comes through in such broad categories that it limits how precisely we can plan and value inventory," said Sean Edwards, Director of Programmatic & E-Commerce Media at Exverus Media. "What's interesting about NeuroX is how, by assigning meaning to each impression before it enters the bidstream, it gives us a clearer signal to work with and more confidence in how we activate and optimize campaigns."

The introduction of NeuroX initiates a broader platform shift for Seedtag. While the exchange is available for direct access today, Seedtag will further expand agency capabilities in June 2026 with the launch of a self-serve curation platform. This will enable agencies to build and activate their own curated supply paths directly on top of the NeuroX intelligence layer, further integrating Seedtag into the core of programmatic planning and execution.

About Seedtag

Seedtag is the creator of Neuro-Contextual Advertising. Applying Liz, the company's proprietary AI built on neuroscience, Seedtag decodes real-time interest, emotion, and intent to deliver relevant, privacy-first advertising across CTV, video, and the open web. Seedtag's Contextual OS makes context the foundation of modern planning, helping brands build deeper connections that drive performance, while empowering publishers to maximize the value of quality content.

Founded in 2014, Seedtag is headquartered in New York City and Madrid, with a global team of 700+ professionals across EMEA, LATAM, North America, and APAC.

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SOURCE SEEDTAG ADVERTISING