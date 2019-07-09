Seeed Fusion is Removing Operation Fees for PCBA Orders of 100 Pieces and Above

SHENZHEN, China, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the popularity of the recent Free Assembly for 5 PCBs offer, launched in April to lower the cost of prototyping PCB assembly orders, Seeed Fusion is going further to enable cost reductions for PCB Assembly batch consignments as well.

Seeed's Fusion PCB Assembly service was mooted 10 years ago with the aim of helping makers around the world overcome barriers to bringing their product to the market. It takes the hassle out of parts procurement as components are sourced on behalf of its customers. By introducing the Seeed OPL and the Shenzhen OPL, Seeed's complimentary selection of in-stock parts and parts sourced locally, PCBA production times are reduced from 20 to 7 working days. In addition to that, Seeed has always been finding innovative ways to enable customers to enjoy more affordable prices without compromise on quality.

Now, Seeed is enabling large orders to benefit from cost reductions as well, by removing all operation fees for PCBA orders of over 100 pieces. As only BOM quantities will be changed, the amount of work needed to source for components is similar for orders of both small and large quantities, allowing operation fees to be cut for large orders. Therefore, makers that are past the prototyping stage and are ready to embark on manufacturing in bulk can now place large orders of 100 pieces or more, with no operation fees at all.

To place an order, customers need only to go through the usual process of uploading their Gerber files and BOM files onto the Seeed Fusion PCBA order platform, specify their board requirements, and the discount will be applied directly. The offer is valid for 3 months until the end of September, and is available multiple times per customer. Place your order today.

For customers still at the prototyping stage, the Free Assembly for 5 PCBs offer is still available. Just pay for the components and the PCBs, and Seeed Fusion will waive the assembly fee.

