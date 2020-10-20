SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate and support the release of the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, Seeed is sponsoring businesses and individuals using the Compute Module 4 in their designs or when designing custom carrier boards.

What are Raspberry Pi Compute Modules?

Seeed Fusion Sponsoring Businesses and Individuals using the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 in Their Design

With almost every Raspberry Pi iteration, a Compute Module version has been released alongside it. Compute Modules are essentially the bare guts of the standard Raspberry Pi board with the form factor of a small stick of computer RAM.

Geared towards customization and industrial applications, the compute modules provide greater flexibility, enabling designers to develop their own custom carrier boards, doing away with unnecessary interfaces and features, enabling smaller custom form factor boards and gaining access to more pins than the standard Pi board.

The latest in the line of flexible Raspberry Pi SoC boards, the Compute Module 4 incorporates elements of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with an all new smaller form factor.

As an approved reseller of Raspberry Pi, Seeed is going a step further by sponsoring industrial designers and makers alike in developing with the Raspberry Compute Module. We have two offerings for:

Businesses developing products that use the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4.

Open source Raspberry Pi Compute Module carrier board designs.

PCBA Sponsorship for Commercial Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Products.

If your team is working on a new product looking to incorporate the Compute Module 4, then this is for you. Most designs can receive around $500 in sponsorship with the Seeed PCB Assembly service. Designs do not need to be open-sourced and non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) can be signed beforehand if desired.

Get Your Custom CM4 Carrier Boards made for Free when you sell with Seeed Marketplace

To spread the word about the wide range of possibilities with Raspberry Pi customizations, and accelerate the adoption of the new form factor, CM4 carrier board designers can get 5 of their boards manufactured for free. Two of which will be sent to you for your own use and three will be placed on the Seeed Marketplace for sale. You will be required to write up the documentation for the boards and once they sell, we will send all profits to you (excludes shipping fees).

To apply for either program, or for more information about our Compute Module 4 sponsorships, please get in touch with us at [email protected] with your project details. We look forward to hearing from you.

The Seeed Fusion service offers a wide range of manufacturing and engineering services to help bring ideas into reality. From prototyping to mass production, Seeed has the manufacturing expertise, e-commerce infrastructure and integrated logistics to deliver products to every corner of the world.

Seeed Fusion's star service, the turnkey PCB assembly service takes care of PCB manufacture, parts procurement and assembly all-in-one, so you can have peace of mind and time to focus on what you do best. Over 12 years of agile manufacturing experience, acclaimed DFA engineering support and e-commerce integrations can help accelerate your product development experience and swiftly bring your idea to the market. Whether your business is looking for a mass production partner or you just want to share a great design and make a little cash with minimal hassle, there is an offering for you at Seeed Fusion.

Contact:

Melody Gong

15013515320

[email protected]

SOURCE Seeed Studio

Related Links

https://www.seeedstudio.com

