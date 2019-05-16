Seeed Releases Fusion Design for X Service to Optimize Product Manufacturability

SHENZHEN, China, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 10 years, Seeed has been providing design for manufacture (DFM) support for both inexperienced makers and seasoned engineers around the world who have fabricated their PCB designs through the Seeed Fusion PCB Assembly service. (Free assembly for 5 PCBs in limited time.) Previously, customers were only able to receive design feedback after running into manufacturing problems or once the board is in the field, and it is much too late. Now, customers can receive a thorough pre-manufacture analysis with the Seeed Fusion Design for X service.

Seeed DFX Service

It is not uncommon for PCB design mistakes to occur, as PCBs become increasingly complex and engineers are faced with the challenge of keeping up with ever-updating design software and manufacturing capabilities. Often, product designs cannot be manufactured or suffer from easily avoidable problems due to design errors such as poor component placement, lack of space on the PCB, and designing without consideration of the manufacturer's capabilities. When problems occur, the manufacturing process is interrupted - often unexpectedly and amidst tight deadlines, wasting precious time and money.

Thus, to provide peace of mind and other valuable pre-production insight, Seeed is launching design support as an official arm of the Fusion one-stop shop. The Seeed Fusion DFX service aims to address potential production problems during the design stage, to optimize production material manufacturability and reduce delays. Customers need only to submit Gerber files, PCB fabrication instructions and BOM, and Seeed's dedicated team of engineers will provide a DFX report that will cover 4 aspects of PCB design:

DFM: Design for Manufacturing

DFT: Design for Testing

DFA: Design for Assembly

DFC: Design for Cost

Having accumulated years of experience providing design for manufacturing support, Seeed is dedicated to utilizing its resources to help makers bring their products onto the market as fast as possible. Find out how you can address the crux of hardware manufacturing problems with the new Seeed Fusion DFX service, by sending an application to fusion@seeed.cc.

About Seeed Studio

Seeed Studio is the IoT hardware enabler providing services that empower makers to realize their projects and products. Seeed Fusion Service offers one-stop prototyping services for PCB prototype, PCB assembly and other electronic and mechanical customized services such as CNC Milling, PCB stencil, 3D printing and PCB layout services.

