Seeed Studio Announces reComputer J4012 Based on New NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB System-on-Module

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeed Studio, an AIoT hardware company and NVIDIA NPN preferred partner, introduced reComputer J40 series powered by the new NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX system-on-module.

reComputer J4012 is a hand-size edge AI device powered by Jetson Orin NX 16GB which delivers up to 100 TOPS of AI performance. The full system comes with a rich set of IOs: 4x USB 3.2, M.2 key E, M.2 Key M, HDMI, GbE-RJ45, RTC, CAN, 40-pin GPIO, as well as an aluminum case, cooling fan. reComputer J4012 will be preinstalled with JetPack 5.1 and 128GB SSD. Customers can leverage NVIDIA's comprehensive Jetson software boost AI development for embedded AI solutions. Learn more at Seeed: seeedstudio.com/reComputer-J4012-p-5586.html

With this launch, Seeed builds on the strong momentum behind the NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform. This also includes Orin NX 8GB and Orin Nano powered full systems that will be added to reComputer series in Q1. Jetson Orin NX powered by an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU introduces a new design for the Streaming Multiprocessor that dramatically improves performance per watt and performance per area and is able to run multiple neural networks in parallel and process data from multiple high-resolution sensors simultaneously.

Seeed has prepared abundant guides to get started with NVIDIA Jetson, using leading AI frameworks and software. For example, with DeepStream and TensorRT , developers can deploy custom YOLOv5 models on NVIDIA Jetson Orin at over 100FPS.

As an NVIDIA NPN preferred partner, Seeed offers one-stop experience simplify edge AI deploymentincluding custom image flashing service, fleet management and hardware customization. Seeed speeds time to market for customers by handling integration, manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution.

By consolidating Seeed's best-in-class hardware, leading ISVs platforms of deep learning, vision AI, robotics and device management also supercharge AI development. Build robust end to end AI solution with Seeed's partners of Allxon, balena, alwaysAI, Edge Impulse, Deci, Roboflow, Cogniteam, Teknoir, etc.

reComputer J4012 will be available to preorder at the end of January with estimated shipping in February or March. For more NVIDIA Jetson products, download the company's Jetson catalog with applications or visit Seeed's NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem page.

