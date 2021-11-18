Seeed Studio's Graphical Programming Platform for TinyML "Codecraft" Nominated as a Finalist for BETT Awards 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeed Studio's Codecraft - a Graphical Programming Platform for Embedded Machine Learning - was recently nominated as a finalist for BETT Awards 2022. In collaboration with Edge Impulse, Seeed relaunched Codecraft aiming to provide fair access to AI capabilities and to enable anyone to invent intelligent solutions for the real world around us.

Being the world's leading showcase platform of education technology solutions, the British Educational Technology in Teaching (BETT) Awards are a celebration of the inspiring creativity and innovation in the educational technology sector. Codecraft was nominated in the "Secondary – Free Digital Content, App or Open Educational Resource" category.

Tiny Machine Learning (TinyML) is one of the fastest-growing fields in artificial intelligence. How to enable a bigger audience, regardless of their background, to be able to access to learn and even deploy TinyML to real-world industry applications is the foothold of Codecraft. Codecraft is a block-based graphical programming environment based on Scratch 3.0, that supports a great variety of programming languages like Arduino IDE, Python, C, JavaScript, and the like. And thanks to simple drag-and-drop coding in Codecraft, data acquisition, training, and model deployments are becoming easier and more vivid than ever. Using graphical programming methodology, people with no programming background are now empowered to run embedded Machine Learning on simple equipment to create tinyML application projects in practice to solve complex problems.

It also supports various open-source hardware platforms, including Arduino, micro:bits, Wio Terminal, Grove, Bittle, and more. Based on these microcontrollers, it is also built on its own programming ecosystem with step-by-step courses and projects tutorials, that enables people to learn to code, think, and work collaboratively with others - all online and free.

Eric Pan, the Founder and CEO of Seeed Studio, notes, "We are so thrilled and delighted to know that our Graphical Programming Platform for tinyML Codecraft has been recognized. Codecraft will definitely expand tech learning for people who want to embrace embedded Machine Learning," He continues, "I'm extremely proud of our team's steadfast commitment to lower the technical barriers for people to get started with AI. With the empowerment of this emerging tech, we believe everyone can get the chance to deploy for real uses in the real world."

Incorporating tinyML into real applications at a large scale requires the development of end-to-end pipelines appropriate for all. With Codecraft, Seeed is working with the education sector and relevant industry partners to combine computer science education software and physical computing ecosystem to enable an easy and accessible learning experience of creating and deploying tinyML models. In this way, it can furthermore enable learners to apply innovative AI-powered solutions for the challenges faced by the world.

