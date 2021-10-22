Seeed's Open Parts Library (OPL) adds SnapEDA Models for Faster Electronics Production

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Seeed, a leading global electronics manufacturer based in Shenzhen, is adding SnapEDA computer-aided design (CAD) models to the Seeed and Shenzhen Open Parts Libraries (OPLs), to help electronics designers move from idea to fabrication with ease.

Seeed Fusion PCBA OPL adds new SnapEDA CAD model integration

The OPLs are a collection of commonly used components, designed to be used with the Seeed Fusion PCB Assembly (PCBA) service, that are widely available in the supply chain, cost effective, and design-for-manufacturing (DFM) friendly. Today it contains a wide selection of over 150,000 commonly used parts, from integrated circuits (ICs) to passives, to cut costs and reduce the turnaround times for turnkey PCB assembly.

During the parts selection stage, the OPLs save engineers time and reduce delays, since the parts are carefully selected to ensure they are widely available in the local supply chain, eliminating the need to import parts and undergo lengthy and costly customs clearance processes. This is especially helpful given the current global component shortage affecting the electronics industry. In addition to preventing delays, engineers also save money since the components in these libraries are sourced from Seeed's affiliated partners network and/or are purchased in bulk.

During the design and manufacturing stage, the addition of the SnapEDA CAD models to the OPLs make them even more valuable. By downloading ready-to-use CAD models for the parts they select, engineers can save weeks of time, and reduce costly prototype iterations during the manufacturing process.

To get started with the new SnapEDA integration, engineers simply visit the Downloads section on the Seeed's OPLs. Once they click the Symbol, Footprint and 3D model link, a viewer will popup allowing engineers to preview the models, and download instantly.

"With the current constraints in the global electronic component supply chain, we're pleased to be able to support the Seeed and ShenZhen open parts libraries, which are helping engineers streamline part selection and manufacturing. With the addition of SnapEDA models, engineers will now be able to design-in these parts in mere seconds," said Natasha Baker, Founder and CEO of SnapEDA.

Before SnapEDA, engineers needed to spend hours of time creating digital models from scratch. With the sheer number of components a project can have, the process of creating and verifying each component can be tedious and error ridden. This is why SnapEDA created the first search engine focused on CAD models, as well as its own patented verification technology to optimize the quality of each model.

Over 15 PCB design formats are accessible with the new SnapEDA integration in the Seeed and ShenZhen OPLs, including Altium, KiCad, Fusion360, Cadence Allegro, OrCAD, EAGLE, DesignSpark PCB, DipTrace, Proteus & more.

Engineers can also find SnapEDA's symbols, footprints and 3D models on the main SnapEDA website, as well as on distributors' websites including Digikey, Mouser, and RS Components' DesignSpark. SnapEDA can also be found in software tools like Autodesk Fusion 360, Proteus and DipTrace. Millions of engineers are benefiting from the syndication of these CAD models on over 30 affiliated partners' platforms. To learn more about the SnapEDA's network, visit www.snapeda.com/syndication

About SnapEDA

SnapEDA helps engineers design electronics faster by removing barriers. Its search engine for electronics design is used by over 1 million electronics engineers and PCB designers each year, creating everything from medical devices to automotive electronics. By providing ready-to-use building blocks for design, including symbols & PCB footprints, its library shaves days off product development, allowing designers to focus on optimization and innovation. SnapEDA's models are created using proprietary and patented creation, verification, and translation technology. Learn more at www.snapeda.com.

About Seeed

Since 2008, Seeed Studio® has always been committed to providing developers around the world with faster and higher-quality manufacturing services. Our mission is to make hardware more accessible and lower the boundaries of hardware innovation. From free Design for Assembly service, to free functional testing, Seeed Fusion PCB Assembly service focuses on providing customers with fast and high-quality one-stop prototyping and batch manufacturing services. Get a complete online quotation in seconds with Seeed Fusion's smart platform www.seeedstudio.com/prototype-pcb-assembly.html

