Seegene and UK Health Security Agency convene a summit to collectively realize "a World Free from All Diseases"

Two CEOs met at Seegene headquarters to discuss and concurred with Seegene's vision

Seegene's swift responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and digital solutions through AI implementation were presented

SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc., a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, announced today that Prof. Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), visited its headquarters located in Seoul Korea, on March 27.

Seegene Founder & CEO Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, left, and CEO of UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) Prof. Dame Jenny Harries, far right, discuss ways to realize 'a world free from all diseases' at Seegene headquarters in Seoul on March 27. Seegene Founder & CEO Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, left, poses for a photo with Prof. Dame Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) after a meeting at Seegene headquarters in Seoul on March 27.

According to the company, Prof. Harries and her delegation engaged in discussions with Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, Seegene's Founder & CEO, and the management team, in which she expressed strong alignment in collectively moving to realize Seegene's vision of "a world free from all diseases."

Prof. Harries expressed keen interest in Seegene's SG OneSystemTM business, the company's technology sharing initiative, as well as its advancements in automated diagnostic reagent development system driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and innovative digital solutions that integrate biotechnology (BT) and information technology (IT).

Highlighting Seegene's rapid response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Prof. Harries commended the company's agility in developing diagnostic reagents within just three weeks and distributing them globally. "We strongly believe that the speed of testing must be faster than the speed of transmission" explained Dr. Chun, reflecting on the challenges during the pandemic. "We took swift action by utilizing emergency approvals from governments worldwide and leveraging the global distribution network we had secured prior to the pandemic."

Seegene has facilitated the rapid and effective isolation of individuals infected with COVID-19 by delivering approximately 350 million diagnostic tests to over 100 countries.

"We greatly value the visit of UKHSA, a world-leading health security agency, to Seegene," said Dr. Chun. "We will continue to explore ways for contributing to the cooperation between Korea and the UK, including through our SG OneSystemTM business" he added.

SG OneSystemTM business, or Seegene's technology sharing initiative, is a global strategy aimed at eradicating diseases. It involves sharing the company's syndromic quantitative PCR technology and Seegene's Digitalized Development System (SGDDS) with leading companies worldwide. The initiative enables scientists across the globe to contribute directly to the development of locally tailored diagnostic reagents for various diseases affecting humans, animals, and plants.

To effectively advance this endeavor, Seegene has forged strategic collaborations with industry and academic leaders including Microsoft and Springer Nature, underscoring its commitment to advancing global health solutions through the enhancement of its technology sharing initiative.

About Seegene

Seegene has 23 years of dedicated R&D, manufacturing and business experience around syndromic quantitative PCR technologies, which was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when it provided over 340 million COVID-19 tests to more than 100 countries worldwide. The core feature of Seegene's unique syndromic PCR technologies is the ability to simultaneously test 14 pathogens that cause similar symptoms in a single tube and provide quantitative information on the infectivity profile to correlate with the severity of illness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381076/Image__UKHSA2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381077/Image__UKHSA1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357790/Seegene_logo_Logo.jpg