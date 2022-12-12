Seeking The Ultimate Gift Idea? Consider Gifting a Jai-Alai Team, Really

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever had the aspiration of owning your own sports team? The World Jai-Alai League is offering sports enthusiasts the chance to realize that dream for their 2023 Battle Court season beginning in February. Battle Court, the highly popular team jai-alai concept which caught the attention of millions of viewers in its inaugural season, is seeking an owner for its newest squad, the Dejada Devils.

Jai-Alai cesta and pelota. Photo credit: Aaron Gilbert.

"This is a chance to bestow the holiday gift of a lifetime at a far more attainable price than traditional team ownership and without many of the downsides," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai. "The game is thrilling, the level of talent is world-class, and to have an opportunity to play a role in it promises an unforgettable experience. I can't think of a more exciting gift to give this holiday season."

For $100,000, squad owners get bragging rights to be in this selective group for a 12-week season, determine key player matchups on Draft Day, have direct access to the world's top jai-alai players, get privileges to an exclusive VIP area on game days, select a benefiting charity, and most importantly, have the experience of a lifetime.

It's worth noting know you'll be in good company and could be posting selfies with media personalities and fellow squad owners, including Chris Cote, producer of the 'Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,' K. Marie "La Gringa Más Latina" from TU 94.9FM (and her Grammy Award-winning recording artist husband Maffio), Jammin' Johnny from El Zol 106.7FM, amongst others.

Heard enough? Those looking to act on this seasonal sports team ownership opportunity should contact [email protected] for more information. Battle Court Season III kicks off Feb. 3 and runs through May 12. Battle Court games are viewable on ESPN3 and take place the Magic City Fronton's glass-walled court at 450 N.W. 37 Ave. in Miami.

