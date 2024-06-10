Seeking.com launches brand campaign focused on modern hypergamy

Founder Brandon Wade returns as CEO with wife Dana Rosewall as new co-CEO, as dating site Seeking.com encourages the world to fall in love and "Experience Modern Hypergamy"

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking.com, the world's largest luxury dating platform, with over 46 million members, is redefining luxury dating, emphasizing not just financial prosperity, but also emotional fulfillment, genuine connections and empowered relationships.

A new brand campaign launching today across digital and social media will see fresh creative that encourages singles to say goodbye to ordinary dating, and "Experience Modern Hypergamy" with a bold and fresh new look.

Brandon Wade, who retired two years ago after his wedding to Dana Rosewall whom he met on Seeking.com, announces his return as CEO and the appointment of his wife as co-CEO.

As he resumes the role of CEO, Brandon will focus on restructuring the business to better align with the needs of Seeking's customers, revamping Seeking.com with a fresh new look and a significantly enhanced user experience.

"When I created Seeking.com in 2006 to solve my dating problems, it worked so well that I not only found myself in the process, I also found my soulmate in 2020. Dana and I are a testament to the fact that Seeking.com not only works, it is a dating platform designed for success. People who know us call us Mr. & Mrs. Seeking.com, but it is true, we are not only owners of Seeking.com, we are also successful clients," says Brandon Wade, Founder of Seeking.com. "I am back with Dana as co-CEO with a new perspective two years after our marriage. Madly in love, we hope to inspire everyone to experience what we have, which can best be described as a fresh take on hypergamy: the explosive combination of success and genuine connection."

In her new role as co-CEO, Dana Rosewall will continue her work empowering women and expanding Seeking's philanthropic initiatives, growing the Seeking.com community, not just in the US, but to global markets including Japan. She intends to spearhead initiatives to eliminate fraud, and launch new features engineered to encourage meaningful hypergamous engagement. These will include virtual gifting and prompts, designed to guide users towards asking the right questions and having conversations that cut to the core of romantic chemistry.

"When it comes to dating platforms, attracting female users is key. Brandon may be the smartest man I know, but that's still not the same as a woman's perspective. As co-CEO, my goal is to add a female perspective to what I believe is the best dating platform in the world," remarks Dana Rosewall. "We are two best friends, deeply in love, and we're bringing that love into the business that created it. I want other women to see that this is the connection that they deserve, and that it's possible to find it."

Experience Modern Hypergamy is the principle underlying Seeking.com, embodied by the relationship between its co-CEOs. This principle, which encourages singles to seek partners who elevate and complement them, goes far beyond the desire for material wealth. It emphasizes finding a partner who supports and enhances one's life from a place of genuine connection, love and care.

Seeking.com has always celebrated these ideals, fostering connections that prioritize personal growth and mutual upliftment. Through its new Experience Modern Hypergamy campaign, Seeking aims to highlight why it is the dating platform to create meaningful and transformative romantic relationships in today's society.

"What you look for in dating, is what you'll find— but in the end, we all want a love that changes both the world, and ourselves," says Brandon Wade. "What I have come to realize is when we seek that enlightened connection, when we ask for more— that is threading the eye of the needle that will allow both partners to find happiness and love while leaving their limits behind them. That is romantic enlightenment, and the core essence of Experiencing Modern Hypergamy."

This campaign will also include a Podcast series, AskBrandonWade, launching in June. The biweekly episodes will take a look at Brandon and Dana's lives and the reality of building the world's largest luxury dating site. It will also be offering advice to those seeking their soulmate.

Seeking.com, established in 2006 by serial entrepreneur and centimillionaire Brandon Wade, is the largest luxury dating site for the beautiful, wealthy, and successful. With over 46 million members worldwide, Seeking.com has redefined luxury dating, emphasizing not just financial prosperity, but emotional fulfillment and healthy relationships.

Luxury, according to Seeking.com, means having it all — emotionally, financially, and in every aspect that defines a fulfilling relationship. As a luxury dating platform, Seeking.com distinguishes between complementary hypergamy and traditional hypergamy, advocating for a world where everyone has the opportunity to experience upliftment and luxury in their personal lives and relationships.

