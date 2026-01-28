U.S. Army Selects Seekr AI Agents for Missile Defense Cyber Resilience

AI Agents will Uncover Cyber and System Vulnerabilities to Protect Mission-Critical Systems

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, the trusted AI company for government, announced today that it has been awarded a U.S. Army contract within the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM AvMC). Seekr will deploy AI agents to identify cyber, system, and mission vulnerabilities across AvMC weapon systems to secure critical mission functions. Vulnerability detection and threat modeling will reduce the time, cost, and resources required to mitigate threats and increase system resilience.

Cyber threats from our adversaries are becoming increasingly dangerous as they advance their technological capabilities. The current reliance on manual analysis results in inefficiencies that allow cyber vulnerabilities to go undetected, elevating the risk of electronic warfare and adversarial AI threats to current assets such as Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile batteries.

"Our nation faces adversaries who are continuously developing, testing, and evolving new, unconventional methods to disrupt our critical national defense systems," said Rob Clark, President of Seekr. "Whether it's emerging threats on current platforms, or systems of the future, agentic AI built on trusted models gives the Army the precision and speed needed to secure the Army's missile defense and aviation assets."

The SeekrFlow™ AI Operating System will build and fine-tune agentic AI models and workflows that identify system vulnerabilities and synthetically generate novel exploits in a threat intelligence-informed environment. This capability will empower the Army to pinpoint critical weaknesses and allow threat-emulation teams to model adversarial tactics where milliseconds matter.

