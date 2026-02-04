Seekr Appoints Darcey Villasenor as Chief People Officer to Scale Global Talent and Operations

RESTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, the trusted AI company, has appointed Darcey Villasenor as Chief People Officer. Villasenor brings over two decades of experience building and scaling high-performing teams in high-growth, venture- and private-equity-backed technology companies.

Villasenor joins Seekr from SpryPoint, where she served as Head of People and Culture and previously held leadership roles at StackHawk, Sonatype, and Mercuri Urval where she was responsible for establishing the people, systems, and culture necessary to support high-growth, scalable organizations.

In her role at Seekr, Villasenor will lead global end-to-end people strategy, overseeing talent acquisition, organizational design, and employee development. Her arrival underscores Seekr's continued investment in talent and focus on strengthening its organizational foundation to support global growth.

"Behind every innovative product and technology are the talented people who develop and operate it, and who work with our customers to solve their toughest problems. Talent, culture, and employee experience are among the most important investments any company can make. Darcey's proven experience, leadership, and approach in these areas align perfectly with Seekr's vision and growth," says Rob Clark, Seekr's President. "Darcey joins Seekr for our next phase of expansion, including an ever-growing international customer base and continued investment in our sovereign AI data center strategy. I am thrilled to work closely with Darcey to take our vision to great heights."

"I am thrilled to join Seekr at such a pivotal moment for both the company and the broader AI ecosystem. As we continue to scale, I'm energized by the opportunity to accelerate our human‑centered approach to AI—one that prioritizes trust, transparency, and meaningful outcomes," says says Darcey Villasenor, Seekr's Chief People Officer. "Seekr's commitment to building transparent and trustworthy AI is a major reason I joined, and I'm excited to help fuel our rapid growth and expansion by attracting and developing the world‑class talent needed to thrive in such an innovative space."

Villasenor will be based at Seekr's headquarters in Reston, VA, reporting to Seekr President Rob Clark.

About Seekr:

Seekr is a leader in explainable, trustworthy artificial intelligence built for mission–critical decisions in enterprises, government, and regulated industries. The company provides secure, auditable AI solutions for sectors where transparency, accuracy, and compliance are paramount. SeekrFlow, the proprietary end–to–end AI platform, enables organizations to build, govern and deploy domain–specific large language models and AI agents on their own data across cloud, on–premises, and edge environments.

