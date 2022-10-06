Seemplicity Named "Enterprise Risk Management Software of the Year" in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Seemplicity's productivity platform empowers modern security teams to automate, optimize, and scale risk reduction efforts

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemplicity , the first risk reduction and productivity platform for modern security teams, announced that its platform has been named as the "Enterprise Risk Management Software of the Year '' by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The award recognizes Seemplicity's groundbreaking technology from over 4,100 nominations across categories.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside companies like Palo Alto Networks, Mastercard, and CrowdStrike," said Yoran Sirkis, Seemplicity's Co-Founder & CEO. "Every other industry has a productivity platform, developers have Jira, sales teams have Salesforce, so why are security teams still working with spreadsheets? This award is an endorsement of Seemplicity's ability to help organizations of all sizes keep the remediation queue moving, fix more issues in less time, and scale their operations."

Founded in 2020 and launched in May 2022 with $32 million in funding, Seemplicity is the first productivity workflow platform created for modern security teams with a simple goal: to connect security findings with those who can fix them.

Seemplicity aggregates, normalizes, and orchestrates findings from multiple siloed security tools to generate a single consistent security backlog. This enables security teams to easily build out and automate risk reduction workflows in the platform, streamlining handovers between teams and synchronizing all stakeholders, including developers, DevOps, and cloud engineers. By consolidating the data from cloud misconfiguration, vulnerability management, AppSec, penetration testing, API security, SaaS security, and other security tools into a unified platform, Seemplicity cuts out time wasted on manual operations by as much as 80%, cuts down alert volume by over 75%, and increases remediation throughput by 6X.

About Seemplicity

Seemplicity is revolutionizing the way security teams drive and scale risk reduction efforts across organizations by orchestrating, automating, and consolidating all remediation activities into one workspace. As the first productivity workflow platform created for modern security teams, Seemplicity transforms the remediation process into a streamlined and collaborative effort that can easily be utilized by developers, DevOps, and IT across the organization, helping them achieve complete operational resilience and establish a truly scalable security program. Seemplicity was founded in 2020 by cybersecurity veterans Yoran Sirkis, Ravid Circus, and Rotem Cohen Gadol, and its customers include Fortune 500 and publicly traded companies. For more information visit www.seemplicity.io

