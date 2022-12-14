Seeq Achieves AWS Life Sciences Competency Status

The designation recognizes Seeq's expertise in enabling faster insights and better business outcomes for life sciences customers, including Bristol Myers Squibb, with advanced analytics innovations.

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things advanced analytics software, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Life Sciences Competency status. This designation recognizes Seeq for providing deep expertise in building life sciences solutions on AWS to help customers conduct drug discovery, manage clinical trials, engage in manufacturing and distribution activities, and conduct research and development of novel genetic-based treatments and companion diagnostics.

Seeq empowers users throughout industrial process control sectors to improve plant efficiency and batch yield, providing advanced modeling and algorithms, intuitive dashboards, and operational insights.

Achieving the AWS Life Sciences Competency differentiates Seeq as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success, delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.

"Seeq is proud to be among the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Life Sciences Competency status," says Dr. Lisa J. Graham, CEO at Seeq. "By choosing Seeq on AWS, life sciences companies can leverage the big data, machine learning, and computer science innovations they need to accelerate positive production and business outcomes."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. Seeq also achieved the AWS Industrial Software Competency in 2019 and the AWS Energy Competency in 2021.

Seeq advanced analytics SaaS software is a preferred solution for life sciences production optimization in the AWS Marketplace, enabling customers to rapidly find, share, and operationalize insights from process data stored on premise or in the cloud. Examples of use cases for life sciences customers using Seeq on AWS include operational equipment effectiveness (OEE), batch monitoring, and continuous manufacturing.

"Bristol Myers Squibb leverages Seeq hosted on the AWS cloud with AWS Glue to analyze R&D and manufacturing data across sites and provide additional context to the data lake in AWS Redshift," says Bradley Keigwin, Data Scientist at Bristol Myers Squibb. "As a result, Bristol Myers Squibb has seen standardization of upstream process monitoring for numerous products across multiple sites, resulting in a significant reduction in engineering hours."

Seeq on AWS can be procured in the AWS Marketplace, which simplifies the procurement process and provides incentives for enterprise customers through the AWS Enterprise Discount Program. In addition, all AWS Marketplace sellers are verified as 'ready-to-run' on AWS, expediting the purchase process. This streamlined approach to technology deployment enables companies using Seeq to quickly and easily realize the benefits of advanced analytics.

In addition to AWS data services, Seeq connects to an extensive set of data storage platforms from vendors including AspenTech, AVEVA, Siemens, GE, Honeywell, Inductive Automation, InfluxDB, Snowflake, and others.

To learn more about Seeq, visit seeq.com.

About Seeq

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics for the process manufacturing industries, delivers self-service, enterprise SaaS solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States and sales representation in Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

