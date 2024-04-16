Seeq Appoints Swan-Black as First Master Industry VAR Partner for the Food and Beverage Industry

SEATTLE and BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq, a leader in industrial analytics and AI, and Swan-Black, LLC (Swan-Black), an operating affiliate of GS Systems, Inc., jointly announce the appointment of Swan-Black as the first Seeq Master Industry VAR (MIV) partner, specializing in the Food and Beverage industry sectors. This new partnership designation is reserved for select partners that possess the highest level of Seeq maturity and commitment to customer success in a dedicated industry vertical. This advancement is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between Seeq and Swan-Black, acknowledging Swan-Black's unparalleled expertise in this field.

Seeq-a leader in industrial analytics and AI-and Swan-Black jointly announce the appointment of Swan-Black as the first Seeq Master Industry VAR (MIV) partner, specializing in the Food and Beverage industry sectors. This new partnership designation is reserved for select partners that possess the highest level of Seeq maturity and commitment to customer success in a dedicated industry vertical, acknowledging Swan-Black's unparalleled expertise in this field.

A longstanding certified partner of Seeq with extensive knowledge of Seeq and significant experience across food and beverage, bio-nutrition, and food science domains, Swan-Black is uniquely positioned to deliver substantial benefits and swift returns on investment for their customers. Swan-Black supports some of the largest Food and Beverage manufacturers globally and, as an MIV partner, will broaden its reach within this targeted industry.

"We are thrilled to become Seeq's Master Industry VAR for the Food and Beverage industry vertical," says Joseph Gardner, President at Swan-Black. "This recognition validates the positive impact we have on our customers globally. We believe a collaborative partnership, one that combines our Seeq expertise and leverages our knowledge of common process data challenges in the industry, can significantly accelerate our customers' time to desired outcomes. Whether it's a challenge related to quality improvement, batch process optimization, or simply lowering the cost of curiosity, Seeq has proven to be an exceptional platform to help solve these problems for our customers."

Swan-Black has a proprietary, proven customer engagement model, enabling the identification and realization of impactful applications for Seeq. These applications yield tangible results, including cost savings, improved production outcomes, sustainability advancements, and workforce development opportunities for customers. On average, support from Swan-Black's customer success team has enabled customers to realize a threefold ROI increase within one year of using Seeq.

Swan-Black was previously named the 2023 Seeq Partner of the Year – Top Value-Added Reseller and the 2021 and 2022 Seeq Partner of the Year – North America. Additionally, Swan-Black was selected as one of the founding members of the Seeq Partner Advisory Council in 2022, where it continues to play an active role.

"Seeq is pleased to continue our momentum with Swan-Black by appointing them as our first Master Industry VAR," said Megan Buntain, Chief Market Officer at Seeq. "From significant global account expansions and wins to continued delivery of top-tier customer support, Swan-Black consistently demonstrates the partner excellence required of this new partner designation."

Seeq delivers a self-service, industrial analytics and AI platform that accesses and leverages vast amounts of historically underused data. By incorporating leading-edge technologies, including AI, machine learning and other capabilities, into its platform and leveraging its global partner network, Seeq powers a range of use cases for employees across the enterprise to accelerate digital transformation outcomes such as operational excellence and profitability, workforce upskilling, and sustainability.

Seeq's global growth is accelerating through ecosystem partnerships and commitment to cloud-based computing. Seeq is available worldwide through a global partner network of cloud service providers and system integrators, which provides training and other value-added services in addition to resale support for Seeq in over 40 countries.

To learn more about Swan-Black and its expertise in the Food and Beverage industry sectors, visit: www.swan-black.com

To learn more about the Seeq partner ecosystem, visit: www.seeq.com



About Swan-Black

Swan-Black is an operating affiliate of GS Systems, Inc., based in Brookfield, WI. They leverage over 35 years of experience with industrial automation solutions, supporting clients with batch and continuous manufacturing processes. Swan-Black supports clients globally through their proprietary, high-engagement Customer Success program which delivers a positive customer experience and exposes process data insights that drive sustainable, scalable, and profitable outcomes. To learn more about Swan-Black, visit www.swan-black.com.

About Seeq Corporation

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics and AI for industrial companies, delivers a self-service, enterprise SaaS platform and solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

Contact:

Sydney DeLosh

206-801-9339

[email protected]

SOURCE Seeq Corporation