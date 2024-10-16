Seeq and AVEVA Partner to Provide Best-In-Class Enterprise Data Management Services, Analytics and AI

Partnership builds on Seeq Industrial Analytics and AI Suite and CONNECT to improve data sharing and operations outcomes for industrial organizations

PARIS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq, a global leader in industrial analytics, AI, and enterprise monitoring, today announced a strategic partnership with AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software. Core to the partnership is the native integration between the two companies' platforms that will simplify access to operational data in context, enabling chemical, energy, metals, mining, and utility organizations to improve their operations and production outcomes.

With the CONNECT industrial intelligence platform as the central integration hub of a connected data ecosystem, this partnership enables Seeq users to rapidly access operational data in CONNECT, accelerating time to insights and business value. AVEVA customers can take advantage of the Seeq Industrial Analytics and AI Suite to power and scale a wide range of analytical and monitoring use cases across the enterprise as needs evolve. With the ability to securely share data and insights with trusted ecosystem partners through CONNECT data services, the partnership enables organizations to achieve insights beyond the walls of their enterprise, accelerating value across the entire value chain.

This combination of best-in-class data management services, industrial analytics, AI and enterprise monitoring delivers new opportunities for data-driven innovations, including monitoring across plants, energy data exchange along the value chain, streamlined R&D collaboration, emissions data transparency and more.

"Our collaboration with Seeq makes it simpler and more intuitive for customers to operationalize industrial analytics by leveraging Seeq's analytics and CONNECT's data-sharing capabilities," says Caspar Herzberg, CEO at AVEVA. "Our powerful combination enables the process industries to enhance data-driven decision-making to optimize operations and unlock new opportunities."

"We are pleased to co-innovate with AVEVA to improve operational excellence, profitability and sustainability outcomes for industrial organizations," says Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO at Seeq. "With more than half of Seeq's customers already leveraging the seamless integration between Seeq and AVEVA software, we have a proven track record of helping manufacturers address a variety of complex business challenges and drive digital transformation across the enterprise."

From October 14-17, Seeq will be a silver level sponsor at AVEVA World in Paris, where the team will showcase customer success stories and recent innovations in Generative AI, industrial analytics and enterprise monitoring at booth 10 in the Innovation Zone.

To learn more about the Seeq and AVEVA partnership, visit seeq.com.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. The company's secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimise operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

About Seeq Corporation

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics, AI, and enterprise monitoring for industrial companies, delivers a self-service, enterprise SaaS platform and solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Energy, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, materials, mining, utility, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

