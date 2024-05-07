Seeq Announces Industrial Enterprise Monitoring Capabilities with Seeq Vantage at Conneqt 2024

The new Seeq Vantage app scales subject matter expert-driven insights for accelerated value across the enterprise

Seeq, a leader in industrial analytics and AI, today announced the launch of the Seeq Industrial Enterprise Monitoring Suite with the release of Seeq Vantage, the company's first industrial enterprise monitoring app. The new app is being showcased this week in Miami at Conneqt, the company's global industry conference, and it is scheduled for general release in June 2024.

Today's industrial operations face numerous enterprise-level reliability, performance, and sustainability challenges, which are difficult to systematically identify, prioritize and correct to maximize operational potential. With siloed teams and information, and limited visibility to historical knowledge and insights from previous operations and events, it can be challenging for organizations to achieve measurable impact.

The Seeq Industrial Enterprise Monitoring Suite provides a comprehensive, automated view into operational performance—past and present. This broader view enables better decision making and continuous improvement across today's complex, industrial ecosystems. The Seeq Industrial Enterprise Monitoring Suite leverages the combined power of the Seeq Industrial Analytics and AI Suite and the context that only teams of experts can provide—all at the scale needed to drive truly impactful results across the operational footprint.

The Seeq Industrial Enterprise Monitoring Suite provides the flexibility, speed, and robust capabilities needed to operationalize a condition-based prioritization and decision strategy. Grounded in frontline expertise and insights, Seeq Industrial Enterprise Monitoring helps ensure decision-makers have key insights at their fingertips, allowing for faster, better decisions and actions.

"Industrial Enterprise Monitoring builds upon and elevates the Seeq mission to enable the creation of the insights that empower decisions and actions that increase operational excellence, drive sustainable manufacturing and, ultimately, the customer's bottom line," said Mark Derbecker, Chief Product Officer of Seeq. "We've always known that the people across the organization are the secret ingredient, and Industrial Enterprise Monitoring enables a company to turn local insights and expertise into a powerful system-wide advantage."

Through the Seeq Vantage app, industrial organizations can tailor, deploy and automate enterprise-level use cases, such as asset and process monitoring, condition-based maintenance, reliability and downtime tracking and more. Coupled with the Seeq Industrial Analytics and AI Suite, customers now have an integrated ecosystem to capture, analyze, aggregate, monitor, triage, investigate, and document insights and actions at the local level and the enterprise level. The app provides proactive and automated enterprise surveillance for daily operational decisions, and comprehensive assembly of operational effectiveness and utilization understanding to prioritize longer-term investment decisions.

"Seeq empowers industrial organizations by turning their expert knowledge into a strategic asset," says Niels Andersen, Principal Research Analyst at LNS Research. "The Seeq Vantage app significantly enhances their enterprise monitoring and AI capabilities."

Seeq Vantage is scheduled for general release in June 2024 and will be showcased at Conneqt from May 6-8, 2024.

Themed "Unleash," Conneqt 2024 will bring together Seeq customers, partners, and other industry experts for interactive sessions examining how industrial organizations can unleash the power of their operational data and people with industrial analytics and AI.

"Conneqt provides a collaborative environment for the Seeq community to exchange ideas, data-driven insights, and industrial expertise," says Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO at Seeq. "By leveraging the insights gained at Conneqt, along with the latest innovations in industrial analytics and AI, Seeq customers can unleash digital transformation outcomes across their organizations to enhance operational excellence and profitability."

Conneqt 2024 will feature main stage and breakout sessions from industrial leaders representing various industries, such as oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and mining, metals, and materials. Customer presentations will showcase Seeq industrial analytics and AI use cases and best practices for addressing digital transformation, workforce empowerment, profitability, and sustainability initiatives.

During the customer keynote address, "Manufacturing Digital Transformation Journey: Unleash the Power of Data and AI/Analytics," Dr. Sami Bahroun, Head of Industrial Data Science & Advanced Automation at Syensqo, will discuss how Syensqo, a multibillion-dollar specialty chemicals company, is scaling digital transformation and leveraging advanced analytics and AI to derive valuable data insights and drive progress toward strategic initiatives.

"Successful digital transformation requires industrial organizations to intentionally develop an open, digital ecosystem that both speeds up value creation and fosters a data-driven decision-making culture," says Bahroun. "During my keynote, I will discuss how Sysensqo has developed our digital ecosystem and the key role Seeq plays in it by driving our vision for AI and analytics."

Sessions will be recorded at Conneqt and offered on-demand on the Seeq website following the conference.

Conneqt 2024 has garnered support from key Seeq partners, including:

Executive Sponsor – AVEVA

Gold Sponsor – Amazon Web Services

Silver Sponsor – BKO AI

Silver Sponsor – IOTA Software

Seeq and sponsors will showcase their newest technologies at Conneqt at the Sponsor Expo. To learn more about Seeq, Conneqt, and future events, visit Seeq.com

About Seeq Corporation

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics and AI for industrial companies, delivers a self-service, enterprise SaaS platform and solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

