Seeq Recognizes 2023 Partners of the Year

Annual partner awards program honors excellence in delivering the next generation of digital transformation and industrial manufacturing improvements

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq, a leader in advanced analytics and industrial AI, today announced its 2023 Partners of the Year. These partners have been recognized for their excellence in providing value to customers, their continued investments in technical expertise with Seeq-certified employees and training professionals, and for creating awareness for Seeq through collaboration in marketing activities and events.

Seeq, a leader in advanced analytics and industrial AI, announces its 2023 Partners of the Year, honoring exemplary organizations for their excellence in delivering the next generation of digital transformation and industrial manufacturing improvements. Partner of the Year winners are carefully selected based both on candidate entries and Seeq nominations.

Seeq delivers a self-service, advanced analytics and industrial AI platform that accesses and leverages vast amounts of historically underused data. By incorporating leading-edge technologies, including AI, machine learning and other capabilities, into its platform and leveraging its global partner network, Seeq powers a range of use cases for employees across the enterprise to accelerate digital transformation outcomes such as operational excellence and profitability, workforce upskilling, and sustainability.

"In 2023, our global, diverse partner ecosystem helped our shared customers scale, empower and maximize access to data to solve operational challenges," said Megan Buntain, VP of Global Partnerships and Ecosystem. "We congratulate these outstanding partners for their dedication to delivering the next generation of industrial manufacturing improvements, while providing unmatched value to our joint customers."

Partner of the Year winners are selected from both partner submissions for the Workforce Empowerment, Operational Excellence and Sustainability Changemaker categories, and Seeq nominations for the Rising Star, Training & Adoption, Technology Innovation and Top Value-Added Reseller categories.

The 2023 Seeq Partner of the Year recipients include:

Workforce Empowerment

Crucial Solutions and Services (CSS) is the 2023 Seeq Workforce Empowerment Partner of the Year recipient. CSS was selected for developing scalable training and adoption programs, which the company has leveraged across several customers. Using comprehensive training and engagement planning materials, CSS has helped execute training throughout organizations and maximize value. The company provides a variety of technology offerings to its clients in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power and utilities industries.

Operational Excellence

Nukon is a 2023 Seeq Operational Excellence Partner of the Year recipient. A four-year Partner of the Year recipient, Nukon built a comprehensive training program for process engineers and data scientists to easily collaborate and build predictive analytics. Knowledge sharing across the teams led to accelerated Seeq expansion and optimized performance across several assets. With multiple Seeq customers across food and beverage, mining, metals, and materials, utilities, and specialty manufacturing, Nukon delivers exceptional analytics support and insight across a broad spectrum of use cases.

Vertix is a 2023 Seeq Operational Excellence Partner of the Year recipient. Vertix was selected for its dedication to working with customers to grow their Seeq predictive capabilities, resulting in improved decision-making for critical adjustments and increased production efficiency. The company provides a variety of digital solutions and services to support digital transformation journeys across the oil and gas, mining, pharmaceutical, and pulp and paper industries.

Sustainability Changemaker

BKO Services LLC is the 2023 Seeq Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year recipient. BKO is recognized for providing a customer-centric approach, including hands-on analytics engineering support, that yields consistent and valuable customer outcomes. In 2023, BKO created real-time monitoring dashboards on critical assets for TexGen that reduced resource usage, resulting in operational efficiency and accelerated sustainability outcomes. The company provides data engineering and machine learning services for the oil and gas, power, and other process manufacturing industries.

Rising Star

e-matica is the 2023 Seeq Rising Star Partner of the Year recipient. e-matica has played a pivotal role in expanding Seeq's presence in the EMEA region, including hosting regional events that facilitated key customer presentations and networking opportunities. The company provides a variety of digital solutions and services for industrial real-time data management across the pharmaceutical, chemicals, oil & gas, food and energy and utilities industries.

Training & Adoption

Werusys is the 2023 Seeq Training & Adoption Partner of the Year recipient. Werusys was selected for delivering high-quality training and implementation services to customers. Throughout 2023, Werusys completed the most training hours across the Seeq global partner network. The company implements design, development and support of open IT infrastructure solutions for the process industry.

Technology Innovation

Werusys is the 2023 Seeq Technology Innovation Partner of the Year recipient. In 2023, Werusys developed the Werusys PI Vision Suite, a bi-directional integration with AVEVA PI Vision that delivers new data visualizations and widgets, improving workflows and productivity for Werusys and Seeq shared customers.

Top Value-Added Reseller

Swan-Black is the Top Value-Added Reseller Partner of the Year recipient. Swan-Black demonstrates consistent partner excellence with significant global account expansions and wins and continued delivery of top-tier customer support. Swan-Black has expertise across food and beverage, bionutrition, and industrial process-data infrastructure, with a focus on applying advanced analytics to improve business outcomes.

Seeq's global growth is accelerating through ecosystem partnerships and commitment to cloud-based computing. Seeq is available worldwide through a global partner network of cloud service providers and system integrators, which provides training and other value-added services in addition to resale support for Seeq in over 40 countries.

For more information about the Seeq partner ecosystem, visit www.seeq.com.

About Seeq Corporation

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics and AI for industrial companies, delivers a self-service, enterprise SaaS platform and solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

Contact:

Sydney DeLosh

206-801-9339

371172@email4pr.com

SOURCE Seeq Corporation