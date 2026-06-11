Seeq Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

SEATTLE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq, a global leader in industrial AI, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list. The list, available at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

Seeq is named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list, recognizing businesses dedicated to their teams.

The award recognizes standouts among hundreds of applicants, each of which are comprehensively measured and evaluated in numerous categories. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace that covered critical elements, including management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score, and Seeq is honored to be included among the companies recognized this year.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do at Seeq, and being recognized by Inc. as one of the Best Workplaces reflects the culture they have helped create," said Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO of Seeq. "We are committed to fostering an environment where employees are empowered to do meaningful work, grow together, and bring their expertise to solving manufacturing's most complex challenges. That commitment to teamwork helps employees feel supported and connected, while giving them the flexibility to thrive professionally and personally."

Seeq creates industrial AI and decision intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn industrial data into faster, better decisions that drive enterprise-wide outcomes. By amplifying human expertise with AI, Seeq delivers actionable operational insights and creates decision traceability that enables engineers, operators, and business leaders to improve reliability, optimize performance, increase productivity, and advance more sustainable operations.

Organizations across oil and gas, specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, semiconductors, mining, and many more industries rely on Seeq to make better operational decisions at scale. Investors in Seeq include Second Avenue Partners, Altira Group, Insight Partners, Sixth Street Growth, Chevron Technology Ventures, and Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture—it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About Seeq

Seeq, a global leader in industrial AI, delivers a self-service platform with capabilities spanning from advanced analytics to enterprise-level decision intelligence. Seeq's approach—human expertise, amplified by AI—powers real transformation at many of the largest, most innovative companies in industry in verticals like oil & gas, specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, semiconductors, mining, and many more. Seeq empowers leaders to drive meaningful, enterprise-wide change in operational efficiency, sustainability, human productivity, and profitability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees around the globe. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

To learn more about Seeq's culture and career opportunities, visit seeq.com/careers.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact:

Sydney Deters

206-801-9339

[email protected]

SOURCE Seeq Corporation