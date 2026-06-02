The Shift from Analytics to Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Seeq Conneqt North America 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq, a global leader in Industrial AI, today kicks off Conneqt North America 2026 in Orlando. Centered on the theme of "Analytics to Intelligence," the event brings together leaders from across the industrial operations community to explore the future of industrial performance and decision-making.

Designed to ignite innovation, celebrate customer success, and foster collaboration, Conneqt 2026 features Seeq and customer-led content that examines how industrial AI and other emerging technologies are helping organizations accelerate business outcomes.



"Conneqt gathers industrial leaders who recognize that the future belongs to organizations that can capture subject matter expertise, build trust in AI, and turn insights into faster decisions and actions at enterprise scale," said Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO of Seeq. "More than a conference, Conneqt is a community where innovators come together to exchange ideas, learn from shared experiences, and drive meaningful change that improves business performance, while making industry more efficient and sustainable."



The event will feature keynotes from Seeq leadership and industry experts:

CEO Keynote: Dr. Lisa Graham will deliver a keynote introducing Seeq's vision of Decision Capital, the accumulated body of institutional knowledge built across data, analytics, context, expertise, decision rationale, and outcomes that organizations build through using Seeq. Decision Capital is grounded in Seeq's guiding principle that human expertise, amplified by AI, will drive transformative and sustained productivity in manufacturing and energy industries.

Guest Keynote: Matthew Littlefield, President of LNS Research, will share his research and industry perspectives during his keynote titled "Market Shaping Decision Architectures: How the World's Most Productive Companies Use Industrial AI to Outrun Disruption and the Competition." In this session, Littlefield will explore how COOs and operations leaders can align operating models, talent, data, and AI to build a systemized engine for productivity and growth, while offering a practical blueprint to unlock the next era of industrial growth.

Product Keynote: Led by Seeq Chief Product Officer Mark Derbecker and the Seeq Product Team, this session offers a closer look at the Seeq product roadmap for Decision Capital, including demos of Seeq Intelligence—the company's AI-driven decision intelligence offering—and other innovations designed to help customers turn operational insight into more confident decisions at every level of the enterprise.

The broader conference agenda brings these themes to life through customer-led sessions spanning industry and topical breakout tracks. Presenting organizations include International Paper, PBF Energy, Intel, Eli Lilly & Co., Dominion Energy and more, reinforcing the event's role as a forum for sharing practical applications of industrial AI, analytics, and enterprise innovation.

Conneqt 2026 is supported by key Seeq partners, including:

Gold Sponsor – Amazon Web Services

Gold Sponsor – Radix

Innovation Theater Sponsor – BKO AI

Innovation Theater Sponsor – Innovapptive

Sponsors will showcase their newest technologies at Conneqt in the Innovation Theater.

About Seeq

Seeq, a global leader in Industrial AI, delivers a self-service platform with capabilities spanning from advanced analytics to enterprise-level decision intelligence. Seeq's approach—human expertise, amplified by AI—powers real transformation at many of the largest, most innovative companies in industry, in verticals like oil & gas, specialty chemicals, pharma & life sciences, semiconductors, mining, and many more. Seeq enables leaders to drive meaningful, enterprise-wide change in operational efficiency, sustainability, human productivity, and profitability. Seeq is a privately-held virtual company with employees around the globe. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

Contact:

Sydney Deters

206-801-9339

[email protected]

SOURCE Seeq Corporation