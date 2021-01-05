See's Candies® Celebrates 100 Years of Sweetness by Asking Fans to Submit Their Dream Candy for an Upcoming Piece

"We couldn't think of a better way to kick off our Centennial year then by involving See's great customers. They are the reason we are in business 100 years later, and we are excited to hear their ideas. We will create the chosen candy by fans as our November piece, which is also the same month that we opened for business in 1921," said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

That's not the only sweet news the heritage candy brand has to announce, every month throughout the year, they will be launching a new Sweet-of-the-Month.

To kick off the year-long celebration, a customer favorite will now be available in dark chocolate. The Dark Butterscotch Square is made with firm brown sugar, vanilla, and heavy cream coated in rich dark chocolate goodness. This Limited Time Sweet is available in a box of six for $8.25 while supplies last in Shops and online.

"See's has a sweet history, and we look forward to bringing some new pieces and memories to our customers. For our 100th anniversary, we've combined our backstory with fresh, innovative thinking to inspire new, and delicious, ways to celebrate. We all need some joy these days, and we promise there is a lot more to come in 2021," said Egan.

In addition to the Dark Butterscotch Square Limited Time Sweet, See's is also launching a Centennial Assortment. The Anniversary box is a celebration of carefully curated, timeless favorites and new discoveries that even includes candies from Mary See's original recipes. The Centennial Assortment will be coming soon to Shops and online for $15.50.

See's Candies started in 1921 with Mary See and her son Charles, a chocolate salesman, opening a small shop in Los Angeles to sell handmade confections from her recipes. These treats soon became the talk of the town and everyone wanted a bite. From the iconic checkerboard floor to the retro uniforms that have remained true to their 1920's roots, it is undeniable the amount of happiness a visit to one of their 240+ Shops brings.

See's continued to innovate and deliver Quality Without Compromise®, even in tougher times. Through the Great Depression and WWII, shops made less candy instead of skimping on quality, and people lined up in droves to get a taste. See's was also the first to have liquid chocolate delivered by tanker trucks – a method they still use to this day. Their expansion continued across the West Coast, online, and even internationally.

About See's Candies

For almost 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American-Made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 240 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

