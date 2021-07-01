See's Candies® Celebrates National Lollypop Day with Sweet Offers and Launches New Lemon Hard Candy

See's Lollypops have been a fan-favorite for years. Because of the high demand of the product, in 1997, the company opened a kitchen at Rollins Road in Burlingame, CA, dedicated to making Lollypops and Little Pops. From classic Butterscotch to seasonal Root Beer and Cinnamon, all of See's Lollypop flavors are still produced in this unique candy kitchen.

"There's nothing quite like walking into our Lollypop factory and smelling the sweet aroma of butter, cream and sugar. Watching our Lollypops being produced from start to finish is just as fascinating with each visit," said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

Also in the hard candy category, and as part of their year-long Centennial celebration, See's Candies launched their July Sweet-of-the-Month, Lemon Drops.

The heritage candy company urges its customers to celebrate See's 100th summer with the new candy. They're sweet with a refreshing tart twist. Delivered in a glass jar perfect for gifting.

"Sweet, just the right amount of tart, and the perfect summer treat. We can't wait for our customers to try these delicious candies that are packed with flavor," said Egan.

Lemon Drops are now available for $9.50 while supplies last in shops and online.

The company is hosting its annual Lollypop Sweet-stakes which offers fans the chance to win a year's worth of Lollypops. Brand fans can enter the Lollypop Sweet-stakes 7/3–7/24. Plus, 15 lucky contestants will win $50 See's Gift Cards! For more information and to enter to win, visit sees.com/LollypopDay.

And just in time, as of July 1st, all See's shops will be going back to unwrapped samples for all of their guests. "I know our customers will be thrilled to have the unwrapped samples back. Our shop experience is an iconic part of our brand, and our customers look forward to getting a sweet taste of See's with every visit," said Egan.

Giving samples has been a cornerstone of See's customer experience, and when the pandemic hit they had to shift gears. Given the importance of this tradition, the company quickly pivoted to produce millions of individually-wrapped samples to ensure customers never left empty-handed.

Candy lovers are encouraged to participate in See's National Lollypop Day festivities, sweeten their summer with a taste of the new Lemon Drops and head into a shop for an iconic free sample.

