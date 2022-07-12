See's Candies® Invites Customers to Celebrate National Lollypop Day

See's is devoted to making the best Lollypops on the planet – all made with dairy-fresh butter, heavy cream and natural flavorings, such as real vanilla, Colombian coffee, rich chocolate and butterscotch. Each and every Lollypop is delightful and sweet in its own unique way.

All See's Lollypop and Little Pops, from its classic flavors to seasonal offerings, are produced in a dedicated candy kitchen in Burlingame, California – known as the Lollypop Guild, which first opened in 1998.

"See's Lollypops are made from scratch in our own candy kitchen using time-honored recipes and techniques. Unique for being long-lasting and their classic square shape, our Lollypops, like all of See's confections, are made with no preservatives and are fresh like bread," said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

The company's Lollypops are individually wrapped in their signature foil wrappers with See's traditional brand logo stamped onto the stick. Lollypops available year-round come in five flavors – Vanilla, Café Latte, Chocolate, Butterscotch, and Cinnamon. Now, fans can enjoy limited-time, seasonal favorites like Root Beer and Chocolate Caramel, while supplies last.

"National Lollypop Day falls during the perfect time of year as all See's Lollypops are warm weather friendly and melt-free, perfect as an on-the-go snack or outdoor treat during the hot summer months," said Egan.

National Lollypop Day is the perfect excuse to embrace the nostalgia that comes with enjoying the quintessential hard candy.

See's Candies encourages all candy lovers to participate in its National Lollypop Day celebration and pick up their favorite flavors to savor!

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

SOURCE See's Candies