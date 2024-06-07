See's Candies® Launches New Scotchmallow® Littles

See's Candies introduces its ever-popular Scotchmallow in a mini size

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, customers can enjoy a bite-sized version of See's Candies classic dark chocolate Scotchmallow. Today, the California-based candy company is unveiling a brand-new way for customers to enjoy this chocolate treat with the launch of their perfectly portable, Scotchmallow Littles.

See's Candies introduces its ever-popular Scotchmallow in a mini size. Post this See's Candies Scotchmallow Littles See's Candies Scotchmallow Littles

Each tasty bite is individually wrapped and sold in a collectible reusable tin. Scotchmallow Littles make the ever-popular Scotchmallow easy to share with family and friends or enjoy on-the-go. The Dark Chocolate Scotchmallow is made with honey marshmallow and vanilla caramel, covered in rich dark chocolate. The honey is sourced from various locations every year, and their confectionary experts spend weeks verifying the flavor and blend, making sure it's just right!

"With this new offering, our classic piece is so easy to eat, and the perfect size to pop in your mouth. Scotchmallows are always special, and we made it just a little easier to taste that deliciousness. We love bringing joy to our customers, and I think they are going to love it!" said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

Scotchmallow Littles (8oz) are available now for $23, but only while supplies last in shops and online.

This decadent treat has been a staple for See's fans throughout the years and now with its new, poppable form, it is perfect for sharing with family and friends, and for any adventure, especially summer road trips, picnics, and travel. Candy lovers are invited to visit their local See's shop or visit sees.com to try our newest confection. Don't miss out on the chance to enjoy this assortment, only available while supplies last.

To stay connected and informed, See's encourages fans to sign up to receive their email newsletter at https://www.sees.com/emailsignup and follow @seescandies on all social platforms.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information, visit https://www.sees.com.

SOURCE See's Candies