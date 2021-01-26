See's Candies® Releases Two New Treats Inspired by the Season of Love

"We've been an important part of our customers' Valentine's Day celebrations for 100 years now. This year, we wanted to give them something new to celebrate with, while paying homage to our rich history," said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

The Milk Raspberry Heart Truffle is a decadent new sweet to commemorate 100 Valentine's Days with See's. One of the company's most popular flavors, bright raspberry buttercream, finds its ideal match with See's signature milk chocolate. The raspberry center is even speckled with dark chocolate chip pieces to add a bit of crunch and the perfect depth of flavor. This Limited Time Sweet is available in a box of six for $8.25 while supplies last in Shops and online.

According to the James Beard Foundation, in 1861, the first heart-shaped box of chocolates for Valentine's Day were introduced. That makes 2021 the 160th anniversary of heart-shaped Valentine's Day boxes being used to celebrate the holiday, and of course, See's 100th year anniversary.

The iconic candy company couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than with a modern take on a classic design – drum roll please…introducing the Centennial Heart Tin. Each tin of the collectible series will have a unique story printed inside the lid sharing how the artwork was inspired, in addition to relevant See's Candies history.

The Centennial Heart Tin is inspired by 1950's wrapping paper used in See's shops, the pattern on the Centennial Heart Tin is a nostalgic nod to a memorable era. In 1952, I Love Lucy aired the famous "Job Switching" episode about Lucy and Ethel's hilarious antics at a candy factory. Guess where they prepared for the show? See's candy kitchen on La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles!

Like that iconic episode, See's stands the test of time – still making delicious candy in that same factory in Los Angeles. Their secret is using the finest, freshest ingredients and following the motto: Quality Without Compromise. Inside the tin, customers will find an assortment of decadent chocolates, including the new Milk Raspberry Heart Truffle. The Centennial Heart Tin is available for $18.00 while supplies last in Shops and online.

"At See's, we value both tradition and innovation. Our vintage series is just that. A nod to the past, with a taste of the future. We still make our candies in California with the same recipes and excellent ingredients we've always had. Adding new pieces, while preserving our focus on quality ingredients, sourced here in the United States with no added preservatives is a tradition we'll carry on into our next century," said Egan.

Brand fans, and those new to the candy company, are encouraged to enjoy a sweet taste of See's history with these two new products.

During the season of love, See's will have an additional 22 pop-up shops opening around the country. The temporary locations will open January 29th and will run through February 14th, pending product availability. Check out the store locator on Sees.com to find a location near you…don't miss out on all of the decadent products See's has to offer this Valentine's Day.

About See's Candies

For almost 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 240 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

SOURCE See's Candies

Related Links

https://www.sees.com/

