Segway MUXI is the Brand's First Short-Tail Utility e-Bike and You Can Buy it Now

Micromobility leader's "retro cool meets modern" electric bike combines style, functionality and smart

tech and is available now at official Segway dealers nationwide.

PLANO, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway, a global leader in the micromobility and LEV space, announces that its highly anticipated MUXI short-tail utility e-bike is available for purchase in the US at independent bicycle dealers and at store.segway.com (with dealer fulfillment) starting today.

Segway's MUXI e-bike retails for $1,699.99 and is available now at store.segway.com and through official Segway e-bike dealers in the US.

The all-new MUXI (pronounced "moo-shee")—first unveiled at CES—is a selectable Class 1 or 2 e-bike aimed at blending utility and versatility with fun in a stylish, compact design where retro cool meets modern. It features a single-speed drivetrain paired with a direct-drive motor for ease of use and is compatible with accessories designed to offer a new level of customization and modularity. MUXI also continues to integrate and improve upon Segway's already impressive Intelligent Ride System suite of smart tech for security and convenience. These elements combine to make MUXI as thoroughly modern as it is utilitarian.

"MUXI is a ton of fun, but what sets it apart is how incredibly useful it is—it's like a surf van you take to the beach, and then run around town but without the parking headaches," said Nick Howe, head of e-bike. "It blends the laidback comfort of a beach cruiser with the stability of a Dutch cargo bike."

Featuring a low standover height and upright, comfortable riding position, MUXI is designed for riders to make it their own with a suite of e-bike accessories (available separately) to increase capacity and functionality. A Passenger Kit ($199.99) that includes a seat, foot pegs and wheel guards doubles the fun by allowing riders to carry a passenger (up to 120 pounds) with ease. A Middle Basket ($29.99 - May) and Front Basket ($99.99) add additional cargo space, while Fenders ($79.99) help keep riders clean and dry even when the road isn't. A cupholder comes standard to ensure no beverage is left behind. MUXI is also compatible with Segway's Rearview Radar ($99.99).

To help improve safety and stability—especially with its ability to carry additional cargo—MUXI comes packed with features like Hill Descent Control for confident descending and reduced brake wear and Regenerative Braking for improved efficiency. It also features a Traction Control System (TCS) which detects wheelspin and modulates power to help keep riders in control.

MUXI also benefits from Segway's Intelligent Ride System, which features advanced security features like Apple Find My and AirLock proximity locking/unlocking, an all-new Lost Mode that allows users to remotely disable the e-bike and/or battery if stolen, Over the Air (OTA) update support for six systems, a full-color, HD TFT display, an intelligent lighting system with auto headlights, and real-time health and fitness data app syncing. An upgraded Algorithm 2.0 uses advanced sensors and ultra-fast processing for more refined adaptive assist with gradual power application that closely matches inputs. The result is a more smooth, natural pedal feel and response without jerky starts or dead zones.

MUXI retails for $1,699.99 and is available now at store.segway.com and through official Segway e-bike dealers in the US. Affirm financing options available at store.segway.com as low as 0% APR at $142 a month. Subject to eligibility. See lending terms at affirm.com/disclosures.

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move. Discover more at www.segway.com.

Media Contact: [email protected], [email protected]

SOURCE Segway Inc.