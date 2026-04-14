SEI Names Adam Hartstein as Managing Director of Chicago Office

Seasoned Consultant Brings 20+ Years of Strategy, M&A, and Transformation Expertise to Support SEI's Growth in Chicago

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI, a leading, employee-owned management consulting firm, is excited to announce the hiring of Adam Hartstein as Managing Director of its Chicago office. With more than two decades of experience leading strategy, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and organizational transformation engagements, Hartstein brings a depth of expertise and a track record of measurable results to one of SEI's key markets.

New SEI Chicago Managing Director, Adam Hartstein

"We're thrilled to welcome Adam to the SEI family," said Bill Gallagher, CEO of SEI. "His background in business transformation, combined with his deep roots in the Chicago business community, makes him exactly the kind of leader who embodies what SEI is all about. He brings the experience and commitment to deliver real results for our clients."

Where Strong Leadership Meets Local Roots

Hartstein joins SEI after 15 years at Point B, where he advanced to Vice President of Strategy and Transformation and established a successful M&A practice. Prior to this, he ventured into boutique consulting firms focused on marketing strategy and logistics strategy, operated as an internal consultant / program manager at Northern Trust, leader integration activities in Europe for Brightpoint, and supported a series of international non-profit organizations.

Having earned an MBA from the University of Chicago, Hartstein knows this city and its business community well. He has called Chicago home for over 25 years and resides in Wilmette, IL with his wife, Victoria, and their two sons, Mason and Levi.

"Joining SEI is an exciting next step," said Hartstein. "I've been deeply impressed by the caliber of the team and the firm's commitment to delivering real value to the community. I look forward to growing our presence in Chicago and continuing to build the kind of trusted, long-term client relationships that define what SEI does best."

A New Chapter for SEI Chicago

Bringing Hartstein on board reflects SEI's continued investment in the Chicago market and its broader Midwest footprint. With his background in human-centered solutions, organizational design, and strategy execution, he is well-positioned to expand the firm's reach and drive results for clients across the region.

SEI Chicago is ready for its next chapter — and Hartstein is ready to lead it.

About SEI

There's always a better way to do business — and SEI has 30 years of evidence to prove it. SEI helps some of the world's most recognizable brands solve problems, create opportunity, and achieve more than they could alone. If you haven't heard of them, that's by design.

SEI lets the work do the talking, delivering results without the overhead and flash that costs clients time and money. Instead, SEI's national team creates no-nonsense solutions grounded in real-world perspectives and expertise.

Founded in 1992, over 600 employees serve 13 markets including Chicago, where it has been operating since 2014, and continues to expand its presence across the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.sei.com or contact the SEI office at (773) 249-4208.

SOURCE Systems Evolution, Inc.