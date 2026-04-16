SEIU Local 6 Reclaims 15+ Hours Per Week by Automating Dues Processing

AI-powered data capture eliminates manual entry and reduces overtime in just four months

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unions are often at the forefront of workers' rights, but with success often comes new challenges as growing membership leads to more documentation. Many Unions are now turning to intelligent document processing solutions like Square 9 to digitize paper forms, eliminate manual data entry, and meet growing compliance requirements for greater efficiency.

Service Employees International Union Local 6 Solves Dues Processing and Compliance.

Organizations like Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 6 are among these automating unions, using Square 9 to extract data from handwritten documents across 30 languages. SEIU Local 6 has saved 15 hours per week just 4 months after implementation. 10 of these hours are typically paid overtime.

"To have one solution handle all of these challenges in a way that was so simple…" explains Jessica Higbee, SEIU Local 6's Administration Director, "Square 9 made a problem that felt so impossible, so easy and so painless."

By embracing AI-powered capture and workflow automation, unions are achieving their goals with greater efficiency, improving their staff's quality of life, and maintaining a healthy bottom line amid tight margins.

"It gives my team hours of their life back," explains Higbee. "Square 9 is willing to build your software that actually solves your problems. They'll work with you, they'll adapt to what you want, and we're only using a few facets."

Read the full case study to see how unions are modernizing dues processing.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions. For more information, please visit www.square-9.com.

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks