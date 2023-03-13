Select Medical and Lutheran Health Network Partner to Provide Inpatient Rehabilitation and Critical Illness Recovery Post-Acute Care to the Greater Fort Wayne Area

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation (Select Medical) and Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC, a subsidiary of Community Health Systems (CHS) today announced the formation of a joint venture to provide inpatient rehabilitation and critical illness recovery care in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

As part of the agreement, CHS will contribute its existing 36-bed Lutheran Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne, located at 7970 West Jefferson Blvd., to the joint venture. Additionally, the joint venture plans to build a new specialty hospital that will provide both inpatient rehabilitation and critical illness recovery (licensed by CMS as long-term acute care) services. Select Medical will serve as the majority owner and managing partner.

"We look forward to partnering with Lutheran Health Network to provide high quality specialty inpatient rehabilitative and critical illness recovery care in Fort Wayne and surrounding communities," said Tom Mullin, executive vice president of hospital operations at Select Medical. "The partnership also marks Select Medical's first rehabilitation hospital in Indiana and a return of much needed critical illness recovery care in the region. Collectively, the joint venture further expands Select Medical's state-wide continuum of post-acute care that currently includes three critical illness recovery hospitals and 40 outpatient rehabilitation centers."

The joint venture rehabilitation hospital will serve those recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including stroke and other neurological disorders, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and other complex orthopedic conditions.

"Lutheran Health Network is committed to meeting the health needs of our community," said Clyde Wood, CEO of Lutheran Hospital. "Our collaboration with Select Medical will expand inpatient rehabilitation services and bring much needed critical illness recovery care to the campus of Lutheran Hospital, as well as complement the high level of acute care we provide to our patients."

About Lutheran Health Network

Lutheran Health Network is a family of more than 6,000 employees, physicians, advanced practice providers and volunteers dedicated to providing compassionate, quality care with the best possible experience, to every patient, every time. As a taxpaying, integrated healthcare delivery system and one of the largest employers in the region, Lutheran Health Network makes a positive impact on the communities we serve. Access points across northeast Indiana include acute care hospitals, specialty hospitals, physician offices, urgent care clinics and outpatient centers. For more information, please visit LutheranHealth.net. Dupont, Lutheran, Lutheran Downtown, Rehabilitation and The Orthopedic hospitals are owned in part by physicians.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of December 31, 2022, Select Medical operated 103 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 31 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,928 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 540 occupational health centers in 41 states. At December 31, 2022, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit: www.selectmedical.com.

