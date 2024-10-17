SELECT MEDICAL AND SSM HEALTH FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TO OPERATE INPATIENT REHABILITATION HOSPITAL IN OKLAHOMA CITY

New SSM Health Rehabilitation Hospital will open in December 2024

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation ("Select Medical") and SSM Health today announced the formation of a joint venture partnership to own and operate a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Oklahoma City to be named SSM Health Rehabilitation Hospital – Oklahoma City.

The hospital will operate at 700 NW 7th Street and incorporate SSM Health's 12-bed acute rehabilitation unit presently located in St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City. SSM Health Rehabilitation Hospital – Oklahoma City is scheduled to open in December 2024.

"Our Mission calls us to continually seek new ways to better meet the needs of the people and communities we are privileged to serve," stated SSM Health Oklahoma Regional President Joe Hodges. "We look forward to the opportunity to expand the longstanding partnership that SSM Health has had with Select Medical in St. Louis. Together, we'll further expand and enhance access to high-quality compassionate rehabilitation services across the region."

Under a separate joint venture agreement formed in 2009, Select Medical and SSM Health operate three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Missouri located in Richmond Heights, Lake St. Louis and Bridgeton. The partnership also includes 79 outpatient physical therapy centers and 10 rehabilitation day institutes throughout the St. Louis region.

"Select Medical and SSM Health have been partners for 15 years, delivering best-in-class rehabilitative care across the greater St. Louis region," said Tom Mullin, president of Select Medical. "When we saw the opportunity to once again partner in Oklahoma City, it was an easy decision to expand the relationship based on our shared mission and sharp focus on quality, safety and outcomes. We look forward to serving the growing post-acute care needs of Oklahoma City and surrounding communities."

Select Medical will serve as majority owner and managing partner of the new joint venture.

About SSM Health

SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit, fully integrated health system dedicated to advancing innovative, sustainable, and compassionate care for patients and communities throughout the Midwest and beyond. The organization's 40,000 team members and 12,800 providers are committed to fulfilling SSM Health's Mission: "Through our exceptional health care services, we reveal the healing presence of God."

With care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, SSM Health includes hospitals, physician offices, outpatient and virtual care services, senior care facilities, comprehensive home care and hospice services, a fully transparent pharmacy benefit company, a health insurance company and an accountable care organization. In Oklahoma, SSM Health includes St. Anthony Hospital (Oklahoma City); Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony (Oklahoma City); SSM Health Outpatient Center (Oklahoma City), St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee (Shawnee, Okla.), St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee, Seminole Campus (Seminole, Okla.) and St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest (Midwest City, Okla.). The SSM Health network in Oklahoma also includes five SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex campuses, six managed hospitals, 12 rural affiliated hospitals and SSM Health Medical Group with more than 350 physicians and providers.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of June 30, 2024, Select Medical operated 107 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 33 rehabilitation hospitals in 13 states, 1,925 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia, and 547 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2024, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contacts

For Select Medical: Shelly Eckenroth, 717-920-4035 or [email protected]

For SSM Health: Sandra Payne, 405-272-6359 or [email protected]

SOURCE SELECT MEDICAL CORPORATION