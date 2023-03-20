Select Medical Announces Plans to Build a New Critical Illness Recovery and Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital to Serve Greater Orlando

MECHANICSURG, Pa., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced plans to build a new specialty hospital to include critical illness recovery and inpatient rehabilitative care in the Dr. Phillips suburb of Orlando, Florida. The state-of-the-art, 63-bed facility will be located at 7450 Sand Lake Commons Blvd. in Orlando.

"We have seen a tremendous growing need for post-ICU and inpatient rehabilitative care across the Central Florida region," said Tom Mullin, executive vice president of hospital operations at Select Medical. "Florida's population grew faster than anywhere else in the country in 2022, and more than 20 percent of the state's population is over 65. With that comes a demand for access to world-class post-acute care to help patients heal and recover from chronic, critical illness or catastrophic injury so they may return to quality of life and back to community."

Select Medical currently operates two critical illness recovery hospitals (licensed as long-term acute care) in Orlando as well as 11 additional critical illness recovery hospitals and three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and units throughout the state of Florida.

Expected to open in late 2024, the new Select Specialty Hospital will serve patients recovering from chronic, medically-complex conditions and debilitating illnesses as well as injuries including stroke and other neurological disorders, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and other orthopedic conditions.

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of December 31, 2022, Select Medical operated 103 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 31 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,928 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 540 occupational health centers in 41 states. At December 31, 2022, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit: www.selectmedical.com.

