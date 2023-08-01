Select Medical Lands Largest Number of Hospitals on U.S. News & World Report Top 50 "Best Rehabilitation Hospitals" Rankings

Select Medical Corporation

01 Aug, 2023, 08:03 ET

Seven Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals at 12 Locations Recognized for Excellence in Safety, Quality and Outcomes 

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical announced that seven of its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals at 12 locations have been recognized among the country's "Best Rehabilitation Hospitals," according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings for 2023-2024. 

This marks the 31st consecutive year Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation has made the list and the third year for both Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation and OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital. New to the rankings are California Rehabilitation Institute, Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital, TriHealth Rehabilitation Hospital and Banner Rehabilitation Hospital.

Specific rankings follow: 

  • No. 3 – Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation (West Orange, Saddle Brook and Chester), New Jersey
  • No. 21 – California Rehabilitation Institute, Los Angeles, California*
  • No. 22 – Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation, Dallas, Texas*
  • No. 34 – OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital, Columbus, Ohio*
  • No. 38 – Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital (Avon, Beachwood and Copley/Edwin Shaw), Ohio
  • No. 46 – TriHealth Rehabilitation Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio*
  • No. 48 – Banner Rehabilitation Hospital (Phoenix and Peoria/West), Arizona*

(*Select Medical joint venture partnership)

"This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our hospital teams to deliver exceptional rehabilitative care steeped in clinical excellence and positive outcomes that return patients to independence and quality of life," said Robert A. Ortenzio, executive chairman and co-founder of Select Medical. "We are incredibly proud of this distinction to have seven hospitals at 12 locations ranked as the best in the nation. It is a pinnacle in the company's history of providing world-class, innovative inpatient rehabilitation care."

U.S. News evaluated rehabilitation hospitals performance using a variety of measures such as scope of services, outcomes and quality/safety metrics, as well as reputational scores. The methodology factored in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, eRehabData, UDSMR and medical rehabilitation specialists.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Select Medical
Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of June 30, 2023, Select Medical operated 108 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 32 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, 1,944 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia, and 540 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2023, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contact
Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or 717-920-4035

SOURCE Select Medical Corporation

