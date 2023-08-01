Select Medical Lands Largest Number of Hospitals on U.S. News & World Report Top 50 "Best Rehabilitation Hospitals" Rankings

Seven Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals at 12 Locations Recognized for Excellence in Safety, Quality and Outcomes

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical announced that seven of its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals at 12 locations have been recognized among the country's "Best Rehabilitation Hospitals," according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings for 2023-2024.

This marks the 31st consecutive year Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation has made the list and the third year for both Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation and OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital. New to the rankings are California Rehabilitation Institute, Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital, TriHealth Rehabilitation Hospital and Banner Rehabilitation Hospital.

Specific rankings follow:

No. 3 – Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation ( West Orange , Saddle Brook and Chester ), New Jersey

, and ), No. 21 – California Rehabilitation Institute, Los Angeles, California *

* No. 22 – Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation, Dallas, Texas *

& White Institute for Rehabilitation, * No. 34 – OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital, Columbus, Ohio *

* No. 38 – Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital ( Avon , Beachwood and Copley / Edwin Shaw ), Ohio

, and / ), No. 46 – TriHealth Rehabilitation Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio *

* No. 48 – Banner Rehabilitation Hospital ( Phoenix and Peoria /West), Arizona *

(*Select Medical joint venture partnership)

"This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our hospital teams to deliver exceptional rehabilitative care steeped in clinical excellence and positive outcomes that return patients to independence and quality of life," said Robert A. Ortenzio, executive chairman and co-founder of Select Medical. "We are incredibly proud of this distinction to have seven hospitals at 12 locations ranked as the best in the nation. It is a pinnacle in the company's history of providing world-class, innovative inpatient rehabilitation care."

U.S. News evaluated rehabilitation hospitals performance using a variety of measures such as scope of services, outcomes and quality/safety metrics, as well as reputational scores. The methodology factored in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, eRehabData, UDSMR and medical rehabilitation specialists.

