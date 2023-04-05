Select Medical Signs Agreement to Acquire Vibra Hospital of Richmond

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Vibra Hospital of Richmond, a long-term acute care hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under Select Medical's new ownership, the 63-bed hospital will carry the brand Select Specialty Hospital – Richmond and provide post-ICU medical care for chronic, critically ill patients requiring extended healing and recovery.

"We look forward to bringing the industry's highest quality of critical illness recovery care to Richmond as the needs for this patient population continue to grow across the region," said Tom Mullin, executive vice president of hospital operations at Select Medical. "The acquisition will also extend Select Medical's care continuum in Virginia providing access to a full network of inpatient and outpatient care settings throughout a patient's recovery journey."

The addition of Select Specialty Hospital – Richmond will expand Select Medical's presence in Virginia joining Select Specialty Hospital – Hampton Roads in Newport News, Inova Specialty Hospital in Mount Vernon (opening in May 2023), Riverside Rehabilitation Hospital in Yorktown and 43 Select Physical Therapy outpatient centers across the state.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of December 31, 2022, Select Medical operated 103 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 31 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,928 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 540 occupational health centers in 41 states. At December 31, 2022, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit: www.selectmedical.com.

