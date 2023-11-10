Select physicians from Medical Clinic of Houston now offering flexible membership medicine programs from Concierge Choice Physicians

Innovative healthcare models offer more time, convenience and a closer doctor-patient relationship

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces that seven additional physicians from Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. (MCH) are now offering CCP's Hybrid Choice™, an optional service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and patient. They join five other physicians from MCH, who offer the Hybrid Choice and the classic CCP full-model concierge program.

MCH's Hybrid Choice program by CCP is a unique membership program that allows a physician to provide the utmost in service and support to just those patients who want it, while continuing to see and care for all patients in his/her traditional practice. Patients are able to choose the practice experience they want, and the physicians continue to accept insurance and Medicare, as before.

According to MCH's Executive Administrator, Karen C. Rainey, MCH explored CCP's Hybrid Choice program as a solution for patients who wanted a more relaxed, supportive and comprehensive practice experience with their primary care physician. Several years ago, one MCH physician offered a CCP program. That has now grown to twelve MCH physicians as MCH realized how popular the programs were with patients, and how much they improved the professional satisfaction of their physicians.

"At Medical Clinic of Houston, we feel strongly about meeting patients' needs," said Rainey. "We have patients who are seniors, are juggling multiple medical conditions, and/or are busy professionals. They want to know that a physician they trust will be there for them when they need medical care. CCP's programs have exceeded the expectations of our healthcare organization, our physicians and our participating patients. We are pleased to extend our service options to include CCP's programs."

The following nine MCH physicians offer the Hybrid Choice by CCP:

Christopher J. Finnila, M.D., Delfino F. Garcia, M.D., Brian Goldfarb, M.D., Jennifer Guss, M.D.,

Jonathan M. Magid, M.D., Jennifer K. Meyer, M.D., Russel N. Radoff, M.D., Dawn Stoecker-Simon, M.D. and Martin R. White, M.D.

They join the following three physicians, who offer a classic full-model concierge program by CCP:

Bhakti Khatri, M.D., Thomas Lux, M.D. and Cynthia Williams, M.D.

"The response from patients has been amazing. In fact, many of our participating physicians already have wait lists," said Dr. Martin R. White, MCH's Managing Partner. "This program has proven to be a much-needed addition to our medical practices and we are thrilled to offer this extra peace of mind to the patients who want it."

The participating MCH medical practices are located at 1701 Sunset Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005. The CCP programs are available for an annual membership fee. For more information, to join, or to inquire about availability, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P.

Physician owned, Medical Clinic of Houston's board-certified physicians specialize in the field of Internal Medicine. Twenty-six of MCH's physicians focus on general internal medicine and sixteen physicians practice in various sub-specialties of internal medicine including: Cardiology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Rheumatology, and Hospitalist Medicine. Gynecology and Radiology are also offered on-site. MCH provides an extensive range of accredited diagnostic testing and ancillary services, resulting in enhanced care and convenience for patients. For more information on Medical Clinic of Houston, visit www.mchllp.com.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com

