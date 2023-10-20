Select Physicians from Santa Monica Family Physicians and The Doctors of Saint John's Now Offering the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

News provided by

Concierge Choice Physicians

20 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

Leading not-for-profit healthcare organization in greater Los Angeles allows patients to choose
a closer doctor-patient relationship

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that seven physicians from Santa Monica Family Physicians and The Doctors of Saint John's are now offering CCP's Hybrid Choice™, an enhanced practice experience that gives patients greater connectivity and support from their chosen doctor.

Unlike conventional concierge programs, CCP's Hybrid Choice program is a unique style of membership medicine that works well in large healthcare organizations like these. It allows physicians to provide the utmost in patient service to just those patients who want it, while continuing to see and care for all of the patients in their network. Patients are able to choose the practice experience they want. No patients are ever turned away and the physicians continue to accept insurance and Medicare. A portion of the revenue generated from membership fees goes to support St. John's charitable mission to serve all, especially those who are poor and vulnerable.

Patients who want this enhanced practice experience can choose from the following physicians in Los Angeles or Santa Monica:

  • Linda Narvaez, MD at 12555 W. Jefferson Blvd, Suite 301, Los Angeles, CA 90066
  • Gabriel Niles, MD at 12555 W. Jefferson Blvd, Suite 301, Los Angeles, CA 90066

  • Daina Danovitch, MD at 2701 Ocean Park Blvd, Suite 118, Santa Monica CA 90405
  • Mehran Movassaghi, MD at 2001 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 460W, Santa Monica, CA 90404
  • Mark Needham, MD at 901 Wilshire Blvd, Floor 3, Santa Monica, CA 90401
  • Pouya Shafipour, MD, at 1831 Wilshire Blvd, Suite B, Santa Monica CA 90403
  • Ruth A. Sorotzkin, MD at 1811 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 201, Santa Monica CA 90403

Healthcare organizations like Santa Monica Family Physicians and The Doctors of Saint John's are increasingly looking toward membership medicine as a way to satisfy patients who are looking for more service and support, generate much needed revenue, and improve physician satisfaction. In fact, large medical groups are now the fastest growing market for CCP.

"The current healthcare marketplace is extremely challenging for both patients and physicians," says Keith Elgart, Chief Operating Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians. "With the tremendous need for services, it can be hard for stressed-out doctors to find a balance between excellence in service and the mission to serve all. Our Hybrid Choice program helps medical practices maintain that balance and thrive. We are thrilled to work with the excellent physicians at St. John's in their mission to provide the highest level of care to all patients."

The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program, or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)
Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians

Also from this source

Select Weill Cornell Medicine Physicians Now Offering Enhanced Support through the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Select Weill Cornell Medicine Physicians Now Offering Enhanced Support through the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that five physicians from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.