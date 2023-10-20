Select Physicians from Santa Monica Family Physicians and The Doctors of Saint John's Now Offering the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Leading not-for-profit healthcare organization in greater Los Angeles allows patients to choose

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that seven physicians from Santa Monica Family Physicians and The Doctors of Saint John's are now offering CCP's Hybrid Choice™, an enhanced practice experience that gives patients greater connectivity and support from their chosen doctor.

Unlike conventional concierge programs, CCP's Hybrid Choice program is a unique style of membership medicine that works well in large healthcare organizations like these. It allows physicians to provide the utmost in patient service to just those patients who want it, while continuing to see and care for all of the patients in their network. Patients are able to choose the practice experience they want. No patients are ever turned away and the physicians continue to accept insurance and Medicare. A portion of the revenue generated from membership fees goes to support St. John's charitable mission to serve all, especially those who are poor and vulnerable.

Patients who want this enhanced practice experience can choose from the following physicians in Los Angeles or Santa Monica:

Linda Narvaez , MD at 12555 W. Jefferson Blvd, Suite 301, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Gabriel Niles, MD at 12555 W. Jefferson Blvd, Suite 301, Los Angeles, CA 90066





Daina Danovitch, MD at 2701 Ocean Park Blvd, Suite 118, Santa Monica CA 90405

Mehran Movassaghi, MD at 2001 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 460W, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Mark Needham, MD at 901 Wilshire Blvd, Floor 3, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Pouya Shafipour, MD, at 1831 Wilshire Blvd, Suite B, Santa Monica CA 90403

Ruth A. Sorotzkin, MD at 1811 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 201, Santa Monica CA 90403

Healthcare organizations like Santa Monica Family Physicians and The Doctors of Saint John's are increasingly looking toward membership medicine as a way to satisfy patients who are looking for more service and support, generate much needed revenue, and improve physician satisfaction. In fact, large medical groups are now the fastest growing market for CCP.

"The current healthcare marketplace is extremely challenging for both patients and physicians," says Keith Elgart, Chief Operating Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians. "With the tremendous need for services, it can be hard for stressed-out doctors to find a balance between excellence in service and the mission to serve all. Our Hybrid Choice program helps medical practices maintain that balance and thrive. We are thrilled to work with the excellent physicians at St. John's in their mission to provide the highest level of care to all patients."

The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program, or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

