Select Registry Continues its Legendary Commitment to Quality with the Select Safe, Stay Select Program

The Select Safe, Stay Select Program protects travelers with enhanced sanitation and operational protocols.

The program protects travelers during their stay at a Select Safe property by offering an array of safety practices including:

Contactless check-in/check-out/payment is available as an option for guests.

Enhanced cleaning protocols including increased frequency of cleaning in high traffic areas and extra attention to high touch and public guest areas.

If unable to provide a 6 foot separation of tables in the main dining area, alternate areas for dining to allow guests adequate separation from other patrons will be made available, including in-room dining where possible, dining outdoors on patios, porches or gardens, where available.

Enhanced cleaning protocols that are in accordance with CDC guidelines in guest rooms, including availability of disinfectant/sanitizing wipes. Whenever possible, guest rooms are left empty for 24-72 hours between guest stays.

"Our member properties are taking the utmost precautions to keep travelers safe," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "We continue to see innovative solutions and creative approaches to keeping guests healthy while maintaining the superior level of hospitality our properties are known for. We are excited to have launched the Select Safe, Stay Select program as a sense of security during the worst of the pandemic and a protective measure moving forward."

There are 83 Select Safe, Stay Select certified properties located throughout the U.S. and more continue to be enrolled. All properties have made modifications to keep guests and staff safe, though some may choose a different program to guide their protocols.

"We have enrolled in the Select Safe, Stay Select program and it has been a wonderful way to give guests assurance that we are doing all we can to keep them healthy," said Katherine Brown, owner and Innkeeper at Bloomsbury Inn located in Camden, South Carolina. "Our Inn dates back to 1845 and this pandemic is just a small fraction of time in its rich history. We want to continue to welcome guests safely now and for years to come."

The Stay Safe, Stay Select program guidelines will continue to be modified on a regular basis in line with recommendations from CDC. To learn more about the Stay Safe, Stay Select program, visit www.selectregistry.com/select-safe-stay-select

About Select Registry:

For nearly 50 years, Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our upscale properties include over 260 lodges, luxury cabins and boutique hotels. They're located everywhere from back country roads to big city neighborhoods, along coastlines and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com.











