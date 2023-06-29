Select Weill Cornell Medicine Physicians Now Offering Enhanced Support through the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Innovative healthcare model emphasizes preventive wellness with greater convenience and a closer doctor-patient relationship

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that five physicians from Weill Cornell Medicine's Primary Care Division are now offering CCP's Hybrid Choice™, an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and patient.

Their Hybrid Choice program is a unique membership program that allows the physicians to provide the utmost in patient service and support to those patients who want it, while continuing to see and care for all of the patients in their traditional practice. Patients are able to choose the practice experience they want. No patients are ever turned away and the physicians continue to accept insurance and Medicare, as before.

Patients who want this enhanced practice experience can choose to see physicians in one of two locations:

Joseph Chang , MD, located at 2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024





, MD, located at 2315 Broadway, 10024 Paul Fenyves , MD, Keith LaScalea , MD, Meredith Lash-Dardia , MD and Joanna Loewenstein , MD, located at 215 East 85th New York, NY 10028

Weill Cornell Medicine is one of a growing number of healthcare organizations exploring membership medicine as a way to satisfy patients who want a closer doctor/patient relationship. CCP's Hybrid Choice program allows physicians to offer concierge care from within their existing practice, maintaining their complete patient panels, including those who choose not to join.

"Medicine has evolved tremendously over the last decade, with more and more private primary care practices being absorbed by large medical groups. CCP has evolved along with these changes," says Keith Elgart, Chief Operating Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians. "Our programs are successful in this niche because patients get to secure the support they want, and physicians get to practice a highly personalized and satisfying style of medicine with those patients. Everyone wins."

From a business perspective, hospital networks and large groups are using CCP's program to generate new, much-needed revenue and differentiate themselves in a competitive market. "Our clients are using our Hybrid Choice program to retain senior physicians, motivate existing physicians, and attract new, high-quality physicians," says Elgart. "Membership medicine should be a key part of any organizations physician retention plans."

The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program, or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

SOURCE CONCIERGE CHOICE PHYSICIANS