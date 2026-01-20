Selector Achieves Major Innovation Milestone with Eight U.S. Patents Granted in AI-Powered Network Intelligence

Breakthroughs in causal reasoning, LLM training, predictive analytics, and network path intelligence underscore Selector's position at the forefront of observability innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector, the industry leader in AI-powered network operations intelligence, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted eight foundational patents to the company, marking a significant milestone in Selector's mission to advance the science of causal reasoning, natural language interaction, and predictive analytics within complex digital infrastructures.

The granted patents span innovations in causal inference, large language model (LLM) training, AI-powered correlation, predictive maintenance, and network path intelligence, reinforcing Selector's position at the forefront of next-generation AIOps and observability technology. Each invention reflects the company's deep expertise in applying machine intelligence to the data, events, and dependencies that shape network behavior.

The granted patents include:

Root Causation for Network Operations — Introduces AI-driven causal reasoning to pinpoint fault origins across multi-domain environments, dramatically reducing Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR).

Introduces AI-driven causal reasoning to pinpoint fault origins across multi-domain environments, dramatically reducing Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR). Dashboard Metadata as Training Data for Natural Language Querying — Uses visualization and interaction metadata to train Selector's network-specific large language model (LLM), enabling more intuitive and context-aware natural language queries.

Uses visualization and interaction metadata to train Selector's network-specific large language model (LLM), enabling more intuitive and context-aware natural language queries. Metrics, Events, Alert Extractions from System Logs — Transforms unstructured telemetry into structured, correlated insights, enabling consistent analytics and faster anomaly detection.

Transforms unstructured telemetry into structured, correlated insights, enabling consistent analytics and faster anomaly detection. Methods and Apparatus for Network Tracing, Forecasting, and Capacity Planning — Applies advanced analytics and modeling to predict capacity risks and network growth before performance is impacted.

Applies advanced analytics and modeling to predict capacity risks and network growth before performance is impacted. Methods and Apparatus for Determining a Path that a Data Packet Would Traverse Through a Communication Network at a Time of Interest — Enables precise reconstruction of packet paths through a network at a specific point in time, improving historical analysis, forensic investigation, and root cause accuracy.

Enables precise reconstruction of packet paths through a network at a specific point in time, improving historical analysis, forensic investigation, and root cause accuracy. Early Identification of Optical Transceiver Failures — Uses predictive modeling to spot hardware degradation early, allowing teams to replace failing optics before they cause an outage.

Uses predictive modeling to spot hardware degradation early, allowing teams to replace failing optics before they cause an outage. Methods and Apparatus for Efficient Storage and Querying of Communication Network Parameters — Introduces scalable techniques for storing, indexing, and querying large-scale network topology and routing state.

Introduces scalable techniques for storing, indexing, and querying large-scale network topology and routing state. Maintenance Window Aware Reporting — Automates the detection and exclusion of maintenance windows from performance analytics, improving the precision of service availability and reliability metrics.

"These patents reflect years of focused innovation to bring AI and causal reasoning to the heart of network operations," said Nitin Kumar, CTO and Co-founder of Selector. "Selector's platform doesn't just monitor data, but actually understands relationships, predicts failures, and explains why events occur. These innovations are foundational to how we're reimagining observability for the AI era."

Each patent reinforces a core element of the Selector platform — from its correlation engine to its network-trained LLM — creating a unified framework for understanding cause and effect across distributed systems.

"Selector's patent portfolio represents a step forward in how AI reasons about network data," said Surya Nimmagadda, Chief Data Scientist at Selector. "Our goal has been to move from statistical correlation to genuine causal understanding—teaching machines to think like engineers. This body of work is the result of rigorous experimentation in applied AI, graph analytics, and knowledge representation."

With these newly granted patents, Selector solidifies its position as one of the most innovative companies in AI-powered observability and AIOps, delivering on its promise to give organizations clarity, context, and control across every layer of their network.

About Selector

Selector delivers an AI-powered observability and network intelligence platform that unifies data, correlation, and automation across domains. By combining large language models, knowledge graphs, and causal reasoning, Selector enables teams to detect, diagnose, and resolve issues faster. Leading telecommunications providers, cloud service providers, and global enterprises rely on Selector to reduce MTTR, prevent outages, and accelerate transformation.

Selector is backed by leading investors, including Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Sinewave Ventures, Ansa Capital, Singtel Innov8, Hyperlink Ventures, AT&T Ventures, Bell Ventures, and Comcast Ventures.

