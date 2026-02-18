Selector Raises $32 Million to Eliminate Downtime with AI-Powered Observability

Valuation doubles and annual recurring revenue grows nearly four times, driven by Fortune 1000 adoption

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector, a leader in AI-driven observability and network intelligence, today announced a $32 million funding round, doubling the company's valuation to $375 million. The new round was led by AVP alongside Ansa Capital, Two Bear Capital, Sinewave Ventures, Singtel Innov8 and other existing investors. The investment will be used to accelerate AI innovation, product development, global go-to-market expansion, and customer success.

The capital infusion follows last month's announcement of eight foundational U.S. patents, covering causal inference, large language model (LLM) training, AI-powered correlation, predictive maintenance, and network path intelligence. By horizontally correlating data across the entire stack, the Selector AI solution eliminates the silos of traditional vertical tools to provide a single pane of glass for true root-cause analysis, offering a flexible architecture that adapts to enterprise workflows rather than forcing them into rigid, vendor-defined platforms.

The company has seen strong momentum in 2025, marked by sustained enterprise growth, increased global adoption, and major product innovation, with key milestones such as:

Cumulative annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached 230% of 2024 levels, marking the fourth year the company doubled ARR

New ARR booked reached 370% of 2024, driven by accelerating enterprise demand

Added three new Fortune 20 customers across manufacturing and healthcare; approximately 80% of customers are now Fortune 1000 organizations

Continued global expansion through major cloud marketplaces and regional partnerships

Expanded into the Japanese market, establishing new strategic partnerships and onboarding the company's first Japanese enterprise customers

"Selector's ability to deliver consistent strong growth while serving the world's most complex Fortune 20 networks is a testament to the team's execution and the mission-critical nature of the platform," said Alex Scherbakovsky, general partner at AVP. "By providing one platform and one shared operational view, Selector helps enterprises understand and troubleshoot complex infrastructure challenges in real time. We are excited to partner with Selector to support the company's international expansion and continued product innovation."

"The increased adoption by Fortune 20 and Fortune 1000 organizations underscores the trust customers are placing in Selector," said Kannan Kothandaraman, CEO of Selector. "Enterprises are moving away from fragmented monitoring tools toward platforms that deliver intelligence, context, and automation at scale, and our rapid customer expansion validates our efforts to help them navigate this transition and modernize their operations."

Selector also announced plans to release its next generation ChatOps capabilities providing a more powerful Agentic ChatOps, designed to support multi-turn reasoning, iterative investigation, and deeper operational context.

About Selector

Selector delivers an AI-powered observability and network intelligence platform that unifies data, correlation, and automation across domains. By combining large language models, knowledge graphs, and causal reasoning, Selector enables teams to detect, diagnose, and resolve issues faster. Leading telecommunications providers, cloud service providers, and global enterprises rely on Selector to reduce MTTR, prevent outages, and accelerate transformation.

Selector is backed by leading investors, including Ansa Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, AT&T Ventures, AVP, Bell Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Hyperlink Ventures, Two Bear Capital, Sinewave Ventures, and Singtel Innov8.

