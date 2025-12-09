Selector Expands Global Reach with Availability on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Extends Selector's AI-powered observability and automation to enterprises operating within the Microsoft Azure ecosystem.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector, the industry leader in AI-driven observability and network intelligence, today announced that its flagship platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, giving enterprises a streamlined path to deploy Selector's AI-powered observability platform through their existing Azure billing and procurement framework.

The availability of Selector on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace provides customers with faster, easier access to AI-driven correlation, root cause analysis, digital twin modeling, and natural language interaction, all delivered through a unified observability experience that already supports Azure-based and hybrid environments.

"Our presence on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a natural next step in making Selector's capabilities even more accessible to enterprises that already run their operations in Azure," said Kannan Kothandaraman, CEO and Co-founder of Selector. "Customers can now procure and deploy Selector directly through the Azure Marketplace, accelerating time to value while leveraging their existing Microsoft relationships and infrastructure investments."

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace listing makes it simpler for organizations to adopt Selector's AI-native observability platform using their Microsoft enterprise agreements and billing systems. Customers can deploy Selector faster than ever before and immediately gain real-time correlation, causal analysis, and AI-assisted automation across their networks, applications, and infrastructure — all without changes to existing infrastructure.

Selector's availability on Azure Marketplace complements its presence on the AWS Marketplace, extending its cloud marketplace reach and giving enterprises flexibility to deploy Selector wherever they operate.

About Selector

Selector delivers an AI-powered observability and network intelligence platform that unifies data, correlation, and automation across domains. By combining large language models, knowledge graphs, and causal reasoning, Selector enables teams to detect, diagnose, and resolve issues faster. Leading telecommunications providers, cloud service providers, and global enterprises rely on Selector to reduce MTTR, prevent outages, and accelerate transformation.

Selector is backed by leading investors, including Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Sinewave Ventures, Ansa Capital, Singtel Innov8, Hyperlink Ventures, AT&T Ventures, Bell Ventures, and Comcast Ventures.

