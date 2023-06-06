Selector AI Recognized as 2023 Bay Area Best Places to Work

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector, the leading provider of network-aware AIOps, observability, and analytics for multi-cloud, has been recognized as a winner of the 2023 Bay Area Best Places to Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The company was ranked in the top 10 companies with 25-49 employees.

Select employers from the Bay Area were named award winners on May 4th, 2023. These winning organizations were honored for creating exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rated them highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings, management practices, and other amenities. The rankings were unveiled on May 5th, 2023, in the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the 2023 Bay Area Best Places to Work," said Kevin Kamel, Selector's Head of Product Management. "At Selector, we strive to foster a culture that empowers our employees to grow and succeed personally and professionally. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication and our commitment to creating an exceptional workplace where our employees feel valued and supported."

About Selector
Selector empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry's first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector's customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Media, Financial Institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai.

About 2023 Bay Area Best Places to Work 
Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program. Rankings are determined by surveys given to employees from each participating employer. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices, San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

Media Contact
Sherri Walkenhorst
Connect Marketing
[email protected] 
(801) 373-7888

