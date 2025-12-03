Selector Now Available on AWS Marketplace, Expanding Access to AI-Driven Observability and Network Intelligence

Enables customers to easily deploy Selector's AI-driven observability platform across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector, the industry leader in AI-driven observability and network intelligence, today announced that its flagship platform is now available for purchase on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, providing customers with simplified procurement, streamlined deployment, and faster time-to-value for AI-powered network operations.

Through AWS Marketplace, organizations can now easily integrate Selector's full suite of observability capabilities — including AI-driven correlation, root cause analysis, digital twin modeling, and natural language interaction — directly into their existing AWS environments. The listing makes it easier than ever to adopt Selector's AIOps platform to achieve unified visibility and intelligent automation across cloud, on-premises, and edge infrastructure.

"As enterprise networks continue to evolve across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, accessibility and time-to-deployment have become critical," said Kannan Kothandaraman, CEO and Co-founder of Selector. "Our availability on AWS Marketplace makes it easier for customers to bring AI-driven clarity and automation into their network operations, enabling faster incident resolution, more resilient services, and greater operational efficiency, all within the AWS ecosystem."

Selector's listing on AWS Marketplace enables organizations to leverage existing AWS billing relationships and procurement workflows, significantly reducing the administrative overhead often associated with software acquisition. Customers can deploy Selector's solution faster than a traditional deployment and immediately begin correlating network telemetry, application data, and infrastructure metrics through a single, unified interface.

The announcement builds upon Selector's expanding cloud partnerships and ongoing commitment to interoperability, scalability, and enterprise-grade performance. By combining AWS's elastic infrastructure with Selector's AI-powered correlation engine, customers gain real-time, end-to-end visibility and actionable insights across distributed digital ecosystems.

Selector delivers an AI-powered observability and network intelligence platform that unifies data, correlation, and automation across domains. By combining large language models, knowledge graphs, and causal reasoning, Selector enables teams to detect, diagnose, and resolve issues faster. Leading telecommunications providers, cloud service providers, and global enterprises rely on Selector to reduce MTTR, prevent outages, and accelerate transformation.

Selector is backed by leading investors, including Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Sinewave Ventures, Ansa Capital, Singtel Innov8, Hyperlink Ventures, AT&T Ventures, Bell Ventures, and Comcast Ventures.

