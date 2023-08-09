Selector AIOps Platform Certified for Inclusion in World Wide Technology's Advanced Technology Center

News provided by

Selector

09 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector, the leading provider of network-aware AIOps, observability, and multi-domain analytics, today announced that Selector's AIOps Platform has been certified for inclusion in the World Wide Technology (WWT) Advanced Technology Center (ATC). WWT has developed a hands-on test lab so customers and prospects can easily test-drive and experience the power of AIOps for the enterprise.

Selector's ability to correlate across multi-domain data enables organizations to automate workflows for their entire network, cloud infrastructure, Kubernetes containers, and applications, providing a holistic view of their complete application ecosystem. With Selector, IT teams can detect and remediate operational issues and prevent related service interruptions.

"Our solution has been deployed at some of the world's largest enterprises and service providers," said Jason Reese, CRO, at Selector. "By choosing Selector as their AIOps solution, WWT further validates the critical need to optimize IT operations with collaborative AI/ML solutions. WWT's customers can see first-hand the power of AIOps to dramatically improve their operational efficiency."

WWT, a global technology solution provider with nearly 7,000 employees and close to $14 billion in annual revenue, has developed one of the leading innovation test labs in the world. ATC is a collaborative ecosystem to design, build, educate, demonstrate, and deploy innovative technology products and integrated architectural solutions for WWT partners and customers.

The AIOps team at WWT has completed a multi-year journey in assembling best-in-class AIOps solutions to assist customers in streamlining complex operations. These solutions improve operation workflows and decrease mean time to resolution (MTTR) for service providers and enterprises, increasing system uptime. These systems also work together to achieve alert consolidation eliminating redundant, non-relevant tickets from the thousands down to single digits.

"We define AIOps as a discipline that involves people, process, culture, and technology. Injecting intelligence via machine learning and cross-domain, unified observability into IT operations to provide actionable insights by isolating high-value decision making," said Mike Cervasio, the Global Practice Manager of AIOps at WWT. "The Selector Observability Platform differentiates itself through vertically integrated AIOps that can be deployed independently of other tools. It is network-aware out-of-the-box via deep network ML/AI solutions. Selector reduces the need for a data pipeline by providing an intelligent processing layer to manage observability data and create a governed standard. It delivers on models as a plug-and-play service module, and they've integrated the same functionality directly into their core platform."

The services available within WWT's ATC include on-demand labs, product comparisons, proofs of concept, product benchmarking, architectural design validation, functionality testing, and lab-as-a-service. Access is free and available through WWT's public website. Selector's best-in-class solution was adopted and promoted into the ATC by the WWT AIOps practice group led by Mike Cervasio, the Global Practice Manager of AIOps at WWT.

Companies interested in learning more may contact WWT to get more information.

About Selector AI

Selector AI empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry's first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector's customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISP), Media, Financial Institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSP), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai.

Media Contact
Sherri Walkenhorst
Connect Marketing
[email protected]
(801) 373-7888

SOURCE Selector

