SELECTOR ENHANCES NETWORK OBSERVABILITY AND AIOPS PLATFORM WITH FULL-STACK CAPABILITIES

News provided by

Selector

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Summer release offers insights into network health from devices and interfaces to infrastructure, cloud, and containers.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector AI, the leading provider of network-aware AIOps, observability, and multi-domain analytics, today announced the addition of new capabilities to its platform, empowering organizations with unparalleled insights from the network up to the application. The enhancements move Selector forward as the first true full-stack observability and AIOPs platform on the market.

The Summer release enables organizations to delve deeper into their network infrastructure, cloud environments, containers, and applications, providing a holistic view of their entire application ecosystem. This empowers IT operations teams to proactively identify and resolve issues, optimize resource allocation, and prevent service interruptions.

Key highlights of the new release include:

  1. Integrations: Selector now supports over 500 integrations across various categories, including network, infrastructure, cloud, and applications. From BGP/BMP and SNMP,  CloudWatch and Stackdriver, to Postgres and NGINX, Selector seamlessly integrates with a wide range of data sources to provide comprehensive insights.
  2. Outlier Detection: Selector's outlier detection capabilities help connect the dots within your infrastructure, enabling rapid identification and ranking of abnormal conditions. Operations teams can proactively identify misbehaving devices and prevent outages before they occur.
  3. Forecasting: Leveraging advanced machine learning, Selector's forecasting capability predicts the evolution of metrics over time. Users can configure alerts based on these predictions, allowing them to proactively manage resources and prevent service interruptions.
  4. PingMesh: Selector's PingMesh feature provides comprehensive latency measurement and analysis for sophisticated networks. This allows network developers, engineers, and application/service developers to rapidly validate network impact on application performance. PingMesh supports complex topologies and measures latency, jitter, packet loss, and path changes.
  5. Deployment Model Improvements: Selector focuses on improved availability and fault tolerance with multi-node deployment and geo-redundancy capabilities. Multi-node deployment supports Kubernetes clusters, enhancing performance and scalability. Geo-redundancy ensures data replication and service availability across multiple geographic regions, mitigating the risk of service disruptions.

"We are thrilled to introduce these powerful capabilities to our network observability and AIOps platform," said Kevin Kamel, VP of Product Management at Selector. "With these enhancements, organizations can gain unparalleled visibility into their entire network stack, from devices and interfaces to applications. This empowers them to make data-driven decisions, optimize performance, and ensure a seamless user experience."

For more information about Selector's full-stack observability and AIOps platform and to request a demo, please visit www.selector.ai.

About Selector AI
Selector AI empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry's first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector's customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISP), Media, Financial Institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSP), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                              

Media Contact
Sherri Walkenhorst
Connect Marketing
[email protected]
(801) 373-7888

SOURCE Selector

Also from this source

Selector AI Recognized as 2023 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.