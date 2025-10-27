Selector Partners with Net One Systems to Deliver AIOps and Observability Platform to Japanese Market

Alliance will Reduce Operational Risks and Accelerate Digital Transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector, the industry leader in AI-powered network operations intelligence, announced a partnership with Net One Systems Co., Ltd., one of Japan's leading ICT integrators specializing in networking, to deliver Selector's full-stack AIOps and observability platform to the Japanese market. This alliance is a part of Selector's global expansion and efforts to align with expert technology partners to reduce operational risks, optimize service quality, and accelerate digital transformation (DX) in Japan.

"This is an important step toward delivering meaningful solutions to the complex challenges Japan faces from workforce shortages and the growing complexity and risks found in today's intricate system operations," said Kannan Kothandaraman, Selector CEO and co-founder. "This alliance creates a unique opportunity to leverage Selector's AIOps platform with a trusted partner who shares our vision for improving operational efficiencies, optimizing processes, and enhancing service quality and customer satisfaction."

In Japan, the shortage of DX talent and the growing complexity of system operations are creating serious risks, including overlooked critical incidents and delayed recovery efforts. These dynamics have increased the demand for AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) which use AI to correlate operational data and quickly identify anomalies and root causes.

This partnership directly addresses these market needs by establishing a trusted framework for Japanese enterprises to adopt AIOps. It will help reduce operational burdens, enhance quality, and accelerate the broader adoption of AIOps in Japan which together support sustainable operational foundations. This is the second strategic partnership Selector has formed with Japanese companies in recent months, following its alliance with Ranger Systems Co. Ltd.

Selector was founded in 2019 and unifies monitoring and AIOps to deliver AI-powered operations intelligence. Its data-centric platform transforms complexity into actionable insights by enabling network, application, and IT observability across multiple, diverse sources. Selector is a trusted business partner to leading ISPs, media, financial institutions, cloud providers, and retailers looking to accelerate their shift to intelligent and resilient operations.

Net One Systems is a leading Japanese ICT integrator with deep expertise in networking and systems integration. The company, headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, will deliver Selector's full-stack AIOps and observability platform, including event correlation, Network LLM & Copilot, and automated root cause analysis. The firm has long-term relationships with enterprises, telecommunications carriers, and public sector organizations throughout Japan which will support Selector in integrating into a broad customer base across multiple industries.

"We are pleased to announce that we have signed a reseller agreement with Selector Software, Inc. and are now fully prepared to introduce the industry-leading Selector AI platform for AIOps and observability to the Japanese market," said Yusuke Fujita, Executive Officer & General Manager, Business Development Division, Net One Systems. "We are extremely pleased that this partnership marks the first step in bringing this platform to Japanese customers. Since its founding, Net One Systems has pursued the potential of networks and, leveraging its industry-leading implementation track record and advanced technical capabilities, has supported the deployment, operation, and transformation of customers' ICT infrastructure."

Fujita continued, "Selector AI enables rapid identification of anomalies and root causes analysis through correlation and causation analysis. We will support the widespread adoption of this platform, contributing to reduced operational burden and faster recovery. Through these efforts, we will accelerate the social implementation of AIOps to achieve safe, secure, and sustainable network operations. We look forward to our future efforts."

Delivering Value Through Partnership

The partnership will establish a framework for delivering ongoing value to customers by combining Selector AI's powerful analytics platform with Net One Systems' implementation and operational expertise. This collaboration will provide tailored solutions to reduce the human burden of alert response and incident recovery, optimize operational processes, and consistently improve service quality and customer satisfaction.

"There is a growing demand for the adoption of AIOps solutions that can support businesses in reducing operational costs, preventing human errors and improving detection accuracy using machine learning," said Tomoo Yamazaki, Japan Country Manager, Selector. "We see tremendous opportunity to support the Japanese market with these solutions that will improve operational efficiencies, reduce expenditures and lead to greater value creation."

Selector AI: Features and Benefits

Selector AI collects monitoring data from network devices through SNMP, telemetry, syslog, and other means. By applying AI-driven correlation and causal analysis, it identifies early signs of anomalies, significantly reduces alert noise and accelerates root cause analysis. This gives network administrators clear, actionable insights. As a result, IT operations can achieve both greater efficiency and higher sophistication, directly contributing to cost reduction and service quality improvement. This partnership is expected to reduce operational costs by decreasing the number of incidents that require response. Other benefits include:

Reduced operational costs by decreasing the number of incidents requiring response

Prevention of human errors and overlooked incidents

Improved detection accuracy using machine learning (ML)

Easy-to-understand visualization and reporting for administrators

Advanced operations by combining multiple data sources

About Selector Software, Inc.

Selector provides an AIOps solution that delivers complete visibility and intelligence into complex networks, infrastructure, and applications for some of the world's largest companies. Leading telecommunications providers, cloud service providers (CSPs), and enterprises across various industries rely on Selector's technology to keep networks running and generating revenue.

By eliminating up to 90% of the time teams typically spend manually identifying the origins of incidents and outages, Selector accelerates troubleshooting. Its AI engine interfaces with the industry's first network large language model (NLM) to autonomously process massive volumes of data, enabling instant analysis. For the first time, network teams can interact with their operational data in plain human language across warehouses and tools, resolving issues exponentially faster.

Selector is backed by leading investors including Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Sinewave Ventures, Ansa Capital, Singtel Innov8, Hyperlink Ventures, AT&T Ventures, Bell Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and others.

About Net One Systems Co., Ltd.

Net One Systems is a company that contributes to a sustainable society by providing services that create both social and economic value through utilization of ICT as a discerning group with outstanding technology capabilities and expertise in critical assessment. The company constantly monitors the latest global cutting-edge technology trends, verifies and materializes their combinations, and delivers utilization know-how based on in-house implementation experience.

