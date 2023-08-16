Selector Included in Gartner Reports on the Potential of AI-Based Solutions to Transform Network Operations

News provided by

Selector

16 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector AI, the leading provider of network-aware AIOps, observability, and multi-domain analytics, has been profiled in recent Gartner reports exploring the evolution and impact of AI-based solutions on improving network operations.

The reports delve into both the technical aspects and investment potential of companies operating within this category, providing valuable insights for industry professionals.

"We're thrilled to see our momentum in the market recognized by Gartner. We've always believed in the immense potential of AI-based solutions, and it's exciting to see others recognize the same value we see in Selector," said Kevin Kamel, Vice President of Product Management at Selector. "The pace of adoption of our solution is ahead of schedule, and we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize network operations."

On the technical front, Gartner defines the functionality and value proposition of AI networking solutions and further explores various findings related to their deployment. The reports highlight the potential of these next-generation platforms to disrupt current network operations practices with significant productivity increases, improved availability and performance, and a substantial reduction of associated costs. Notably, Gartner advises organizations to progressively adopt this technology.

From an investment perspective, there is an elevated interest in the technology and a rapid upswing of focus on the space. Organizations are looking for solutions that deliver improved availability, efficiency, and performance while lowering costs.

Customers also recognize the value Selector brings to this evolving market as they now have a consolidated view of all critical data sources allowing them to proactively detect and resolve issues faster to keep services running.

"Before Selector Analytics, we lacked the end-to-end visibility needed to see what was happening across our applications, infrastructure, and network," said David Iannone, Vice President of IT Operations at TracFone. "Now we have a consolidated view of all critical data sources allowing us to proactively detect and resolve issues faster to keep our services running and our customers happy."

As the market continues to evolve, Selector remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize network operations.

For more information about Selector's full-stack observability and AIOps platform and to request a demo, please visit www.selector.ai.

About Selector AI

Selector AI empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry's first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector's customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISP), Media, Financial Institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSP), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai.

Media Contact
Sherri Walkenhorst
Connect Marketing
[email protected]
(801) 373-7888

SOURCE Selector

Also from this source

Selector AIOps Platform Certified for Inclusion in World Wide Technology's Advanced Technology Center

Selector Onboards CISO to Strengthen Security Posture and Receives Key Security Certifications

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.